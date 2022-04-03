LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Due Arisara

Show off your legs with denim shorts
If there’s one summertime staple that will truly never ever go out of style, it’s none other than denim shorts. While they make a great wardrobe essential for a modest summer look, they’re easy and fun to throw on with a tank, tee, or bodysuit for casual outings as well.
[Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]
Rock your date night with a bodycon dress
Regardless of the colour, bodycon dresses are made to impress. Not only do they ensure a skinny fit, but it’s also the ultimate confidence booster that will significantly enhance the beauty of your curves.
[Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]
Opt for bomber jackets for a sophisticated yet cool look
A classic piece of outerwear that is very versatile. Whether you want a casual look with a white t-shirt and a skirt or a smart casual style with a button-up, chinos, and boots, Due Arisara proves that a bomber jacket always works.
[Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]
Flaunt sporty glam with a matching crop top and sweatpants combo
The matching crop top and sweatpants combo is made for a coordinated and comfortable outfit. In addition to being a quick style solution, it’s a fabulous way to pull off an instant look that serves a perfect vibe for summer workouts.
[Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]
Invest in a good pair of high heels
Every fashion-forward girl owns a pair of statement kicks. Aside from elevating your outfit, high heels can significantly elongate the natural line of your legs. Make sure to invest in a quality pair that doesn’t compromise on comfort otherwise you’ll find yourself hobbling around in pain after just a few hours.
[Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we’re looking at one of Thailand’s favourite actresses of all time. It’s none other than Due Arisara, who is never short of ways to charm fans and audiences with her beauty and elegance. Although she doesn’t frequently star in TV dramas or movies, she is still one of most about admired actresses when it comes to beauty and fashion.
Style-wise, Due Arisara is all about a balanced combination of classy and casual looks. Here are five cues to take from her.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]
