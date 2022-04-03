facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Due Arisara
Style
03 Apr 2022 08:00 PM

LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Due Arisara

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Due Arisara
Style
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Due Arisara

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

In this edition, we’re looking at one of Thailand’s favourite actresses of all time. It’s none other than Due Arisara, who is never short of ways to charm fans and audiences with her beauty and elegance. Although she doesn’t frequently star in TV dramas or movies, she is still one of most about admired actresses when it comes to beauty and fashion.

Style-wise, Due Arisara is all about a balanced combination of classy and casual looks. Here are five cues to take from her.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]

LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Due Arisara
Start slideshow
Fashion Style People LSA Style Anatomy
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.