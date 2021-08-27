LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Gulf Kanawut

When in doubt, wear all black
Gulf Kanawut isn’t so big on colour, and is often spotted in plain white tees or full-black ensembles. The trick lies in choosing different textures and clever accessories, but also adding just a hint of colour in unexpected places. Gulf normally does this through his shoes.
[Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]
Always double the denim
Why wear one denim item when you can wear two? Gulf Kanawut likes to pair his denim with more denim, often playing with different hues and shades for an urban form of colour blocking. When he wears a denim jacket, he keeps the rest of his outfit simple: a white or black tee and some sneakers suffice.
[Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]
Fun prints are your friend
Whilst Gulf Kanawut is more often seen in neutral colours, he does go for the occasional Hawaiian shirt from time to time. Be it on vacation or in the city, he always accessorises with another playful element: maybe a bold watch or some shades. The key is to not take yourself too seriously, and have some fun with it.
[Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]
You’ll never go wrong with a white dress shirt
Is there a menswear staple more classic than the white dress shirt? Even though Gulf Kanawut stays more on the casual side than on the formal side, he is often seen wearing a classic white shirt. He plays with collar styles and lengths, and sometimes even a pop of colour in motif for a touch of vibrancy.
[Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]
Glasses can be your greatest accessory
We’re not sure if Gulf Kanawut actually needs reading glasses, but we see him sporting them quite often. They definitely add a sophisticated aura to each of his looks, and a warmly relatable one, too. Other times, the actor sports actual sunglasses, using them as a colour accent to monotone looks, or as a final touch to complete his outfit. Don’t underestimate the power.
[Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the dressing of some of our favourite celebrities and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.
We couldn’t do a full LSA Style Anatomy of Mew Suppasit and not do one featuring Gulf Kanawut. After all, he’s the other half of the viral #MewGulf sensation, and an equally handsome heartthrob and man about town.
Similar to Mew, Gulf Kanawut boasts a fun yet somewhat serious sense of style, often pairing timeless classics like dress shirts with more urban elements like casual caps or fun shades. Featuring plenty of denim and plenty of brooding looks, swipe ahead for our style anatomy of the beloved TharnType actor, model, and all-round national (and international) crush, Gulf Kanawut.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]
