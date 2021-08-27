LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Gulf Kanawut

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the dressing of some of our favourite celebrities and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.

We couldn’t do a full LSA Style Anatomy of Mew Suppasit and not do one featuring Gulf Kanawut. After all, he’s the other half of the viral #MewGulf sensation, and an equally handsome heartthrob and man about town.

Similar to Mew, Gulf Kanawut boasts a fun yet somewhat serious sense of style, often pairing timeless classics like dress shirts with more urban elements like casual caps or fun shades. Featuring plenty of denim and plenty of brooding looks, swipe ahead for our style anatomy of the beloved TharnType actor, model, and all-round national (and international) crush, Gulf Kanawut.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @gulfkanawut/Instagram]