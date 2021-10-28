LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Jung Hoyeon

Get cosy with knit sweaters
Knit sweaters are a must-have for cold days in Korea, and they’re one of the cues to take from Jung Hoyeon’s fashion style. Whether it’s skinny or baggy pants, she pairs them with sneakers for that comfortable look.
[Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]
Rock the look with blazers
Blazers can significantly add polish to any outfit. Depending on your preference, you can go for classic heels for that sassy girl vibe or boots to speak class. Complete the look with your sunglasses and all eyes will be on you.
[Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]
A black tee is your best friend
Simple yet stylish. The black tee is one of the wardrobe staples that you can’t underestimate, and it makes a perfect combo with baggy denim jeans. You can even wear a belt to upgrade the ensemble.
[Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]
Invest in a good hoodie
Having a go-to hoodie is key. It can be so versatile. Aside from your favourite jeans and a flowy skirt, pair it with matching sweatpants and you’ll have the (almost Squid Game-like) tracksuit of your dreams.
[Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]
Make your turtleneck a fashion statement
Turtlenecks never go out of style and always come in handy. They pair well with anything you wear. However, if you style them right, this cold-weather classic can actually transform you from street style-savvy to runway-ready.
[Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we’re looking at Jung Hoyeon, the talk-of-the-town South Korean model from Netflix’s global sensation ‘Squid Game’. The phenomenon of this fascinating thriller series isn’t just one of the most streamed shows on record, but it also shot her off the runway into superstardom. Thanks to that rise of fame, she’s now the face of Louis Vuitton and Adidas.
Off the runway, Jung Hoyeon is a fan of Chanel and she’s often spotted wearing various items from the brand. Just like her good friend Blackpink’s Jennie, she balances elegance with edge. She likes to style herself with a minimal yet classy look. Here are five cues to take from her.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we’re looking at Jung Hoyeon, the talk-of-the-town South Korean model from Netflix’s global sensation ‘Squid Game’. The phenomenon of this fascinating thriller series isn’t just one of the most streamed shows on record, but it also shot her off the runway into superstardom. Thanks to that rise of fame, she’s now the face of Louis Vuitton and Adidas.
Off the runway, Jung Hoyeon is a fan of Chanel and she’s often spotted wearing various items from the brand. Just like her good friend Blackpink’s Jennie, she balances elegance with edge. She likes to style herself with a minimal yet classy look. Here are five cues to take from her.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @hoooooyeony]