LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Mai Davika

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

For our second edition of LSA Style Anatomy, we’re looking at one of Thailand’s most beloved Thai young actresses: ‘Mai’ Davika Hoorne.

The Belgian-Thai actress has acquired a massive fanbase over the years, noted for her roles in Heart Attack, Suddenly Twenty, and most famously Pee Mak alongside Mario Maurer. She has also appeared in several music videos, such as Ali’s No Way and Hugo’s Rawang.

Working together with several fashion and beauty brands, Mai Davika has made a real name for herself in the industry. She has graced the covers of many magazines, yet in her private life, her style is refreshingly millennial. Sometimes feminine, sometimes sporty, scroll on for our LSA style anatomy for Mai Davika.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]