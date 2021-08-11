Sports shorts are a comfortable street style essential
Mai Davikah is often spotted in jersey sports shorts, especially from the ever-popular Pangaia brand. She pairs these with the matching top and a sports cap, completing an effortlessly cool and comfortable look. Pair with sneakers and high socks and you’re good to go.
[Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]
A headscarf is your friend
How do you tame that luscious mane? Try a headscarf or a bandana. Mai Davikah uses this often, sometimes using actual bandanas, and other times using cleverly repurposed silk scarves. You can have a lot of fun with this look, while keeping your hair in line, too.
[Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]
Caps complete your urban cool
If you’re not ready for bandanas yet, try a cap. Mai Davika wears these quite often, wearing it’s paired with a blazer for more serious days, or a spaghetti strap and a cardigan for casual days. A cheeky bit of text on top of your cap can make a statement, similar to a graphic tee, but a lot more playful.
[Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]
Delicate florals for when you feel feminine
Whilst Mai Davika’s style is largely more sporty and metropolitan, she does turn to florals quite often. A flower lover, she likes to wear floral skirts with a plain crop top to accentuate the waist, or go for entirely floral dresses. The main thing? Pastel hues and delicate fabrics.
[Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]
Taking the crop top from day to night
No matter whether she’s pairing them together with florals, with a cap, or wearing them with sports shorts, Mai Davika definitely loves her crop tops. She has proven on many occasions that the crop can easily be styled from day to night, and casual to more formal occasions. Whether she’s at the beach or in the city, it’s one of her major go-to pieces, and works well for her, too.
[Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Mai Davika
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
For our second edition of LSA Style Anatomy, we’re looking at one of Thailand’s most beloved Thai young actresses: ‘Mai’ Davika Hoorne.
The Belgian-Thai actress has acquired a massive fanbase over the years, noted for her roles in Heart Attack, Suddenly Twenty, and most famously Pee Mak alongside Mario Maurer. She has also appeared in several music videos, such as Ali’s No Way and Hugo’s Rawang.
Working together with several fashion and beauty brands, Mai Davika has made a real name for herself in the industry. She has graced the covers of many magazines, yet in her private life, her style is refreshingly millennial. Sometimes feminine, sometimes sporty, scroll on for our LSA style anatomy for Mai Davika.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @davikah/Instagram]
