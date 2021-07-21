Graphic t-shirts are your friend
Mew Suppasit loves a good graphic tee, often choosing a black or white ensemble, paired with skinny jeans for a classic skaterboy look. Here pictured more casual with a beanie (and a nice watch) or with a blazer, it captures a lot of that cool kid aesthetic the actor likes to play in to.
[Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]
Don’t underestimate the versatility of a sleeveless top
Often experimenting with different fabrics and occasions, Mew Suppasit knows that a sleeveless top can be apt for almost any day. We’re spotting him in tank tops on casual days when he wants to go down the streetwear route, and in knit vests or even denim vests when he wants to be a little more dressy. Don’t limit yourself when it comes to sleeveless.
[Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]
Embrace your initials
Whatever happened to good old-fashioned alphabet tees? Mew is a big fan of the first letter of his nickname, here flaunting it on a sweater and as a necklace pendant. Whether it’s your own initials or those of someone you love, why not embrace some letters in your look?
[Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]
Invest in at least one fun print shirt
Switch things up a little and go for the loudest (or most artsy) print you can find. Mew Suppasit is often wearing prints, either with matching pants, or flung open above a plain t-shirt. Be sure to co-ordinate your colours, but for the most part, just have fun with it.
[Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]
It’s in the eyes
Beyond style, perhaps Mew Suppasit’s greatest strength lies in his eyes. Complementing a sharp cut and hairdo most of the time, he accessorises often with a single or double earring, and smoulders the life out of the camera lens. Practice this pose. Lure your audience in. Clearly, it has worked wonders for Mew Suppasit.
[Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
For our first edition of LSA Style Anatomy, we’re looking at one of Thailand’s most popular exports: Suppasit ‘Mew’ Jongcheeveevat.
The actor, model, and singer shot to fame after his role as Tharn in TharnType: The Series, and has since amassed a massive fan base — most notably outside of Thailand, too.
In the realm of fashion, he’s Friend of Bulgari, sporting the Italian luxury jewellery brand very often, as well as the Thailand ambassador for Skechers. His personal style is an interesting amalgamation of the two in some way. Where boyish charms meet urban edge, Mew Suppasit’s style is smart casual with a knack for experimenting. Here are five ways you can dress more like him, and a few options you can shop to start with.
[Hero and Feature Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]
