Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

For our first edition of LSA Style Anatomy, we’re looking at one of Thailand’s most popular exports: Suppasit ‘Mew’ Jongcheeveevat.

The actor, model, and singer shot to fame after his role as Tharn in TharnType: The Series, and has since amassed a massive fan base — most notably outside of Thailand, too.

In the realm of fashion, he’s Friend of Bulgari, sporting the Italian luxury jewellery brand very often, as well as the Thailand ambassador for Skechers. His personal style is an interesting amalgamation of the two in some way. Where boyish charms meet urban edge, Mew Suppasit’s style is smart casual with a knack for experimenting. Here are five ways you can dress more like him, and a few options you can shop to start with.

[Hero and Feature Image Credit: @mewsuppasit/Instagram]