Home > Style > Fashion > LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo
Style
27 Sep 2021 04:59 PM

LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo

Lifestyle Asia
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo
Style
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite celebrities and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite stars.

Mike Pirath Nitipaisankul, also known as Mike Angelo, is a Thai-Chinese singer, actor, and model, who has managed to gain a mass international following. He debuted as part of the Thai pop duo Golf-Mike, together with his brother back in 2005, and has since shot to fame — most and more notably outside of Thailand — in China, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan.

This multiculturalism and Southeast Asian urbanism comes to shine in his style, too. Here, we take a closer look at Mike Angelo’s favourite closet staples, from the way he closes his buttons to his fondness for sports jackets.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @m1keangelo]

LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo
Start slideshow
Fashion Style People Thai Celebrities LSA Style Anatomy Mike Angelo
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk