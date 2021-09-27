LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite celebrities and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite stars.

Mike Pirath Nitipaisankul, also known as Mike Angelo, is a Thai-Chinese singer, actor, and model, who has managed to gain a mass international following. He debuted as part of the Thai pop duo Golf-Mike, together with his brother back in 2005, and has since shot to fame — most and more notably outside of Thailand — in China, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan.

This multiculturalism and Southeast Asian urbanism comes to shine in his style, too. Here, we take a closer look at Mike Angelo’s favourite closet staples, from the way he closes his buttons to his fondness for sports jackets.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @m1keangelo]