LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Mike Angelo

Wear your button-down with the buttons down
If there’s one major thing that stands out about Mike Angelo’s style, it is this: he loves an unbuttoned shirt. Leave the top two (or three) buttons open when you’re sporting a fun shirt, and give admirers a glimpse of those pecs. The main thing? Rock with confidence.
Sleeveless can be smooth for casual days
If you’re not one to flaunt your pecs, maybe you’re one to flaunt your arm muscles instead. Mike Angelo knows that a tank top can work for both casual and formal days: just switch up your materials. Whether you choose a sleeveless knit top for more serious occasions, or you pick a jersey tank for less serious occasions, there’s plenty you can work with.
Linear is a good look
Sometimes it pays off to stay within the lines. Mike Angelo loves a (buttoned down) shirt, and plays with geometry in his print from time to time. Whether you go for classic stripes or a more trippy zig-zag, the classic silhouette matched with the eye-catching pattern is always bound to be an attention-catcher.
Have fun with sports jackets
Embracing more street style elements, Mike Angelo doesn’t shy away from a good track jacket. A fan of sports, he is often seen wearing these between work events or court-side at sporting events. Embracing pops of colour here, it’s a fun way to dress up an otherwise more plain outfit.
Don’t underestimate a black-and-white ensemble
The last trick we’re unearthing from Mike Angelo’s style book is classic yet modern. A black-and-white ensemble never fails, and always manages to keep an edgy aura about it. We like that Mike Angelo portrays this by using black clothing as a base and white clothing as defining accents, almost as if he were accessorising through colour. A clever concept.
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite celebrities and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite stars.
Mike Pirath Nitipaisankul, also known as Mike Angelo, is a Thai-Chinese singer, actor, and model, who has managed to gain a mass international following. He debuted as part of the Thai pop duo Golf-Mike, together with his brother back in 2005, and has since shot to fame — most and more notably outside of Thailand — in China, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan.
This multiculturalism and Southeast Asian urbanism comes to shine in his style, too. Here, we take a closer look at Mike Angelo’s favourite closet staples, from the way he closes his buttons to his fondness for sports jackets.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @m1keangelo]
