Elevate your look with sunglasses
Aside from keeping your eyes protected, this small accessory goes a long way in keeping you stylish during the summer. You’ll be surprised by how much power it has to enhance your overall vibe.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
A cap adds both function and fashion to everyday wear
Regardless of your pairing preferences, caps serve as an easy way to instantly upgrade your casual wear and capture an effortlessly cool off-duty look.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
Make handbags a fashion statement
Not big on jewellery and other accessories? The right handbag is good enough to completely transform your look. Opt for colours that best match your style and you’ll always be runway-ready.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
Accentuate your waistline with black wide-legged pants
If you’re a big fan of the crop top and pant combo, black wide-leg pants will make a perfect wardrobe staple. No matter the shape, this is one style that can look great on almost everyone, and visually add shape to your waist, too.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
Brighten up your summer with florals
Soak up in the sunshine in these floral outfits. Not only do they bring a cheerful vibe, but they also look incredible on their own with minimum accessories.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Tharnearng Kanyawee
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we have our eyes on Tharnearng Kanyawee, one of the most fashionable female celebs in Thailand, who has managed to capture our attention with her strong fashion choices. Best known for her lead roles in the Thai TV dramas including Hormones 3 and Senior Secret Love: My Lil Boy, Tharnearng Kanyawee has proven to be a queen who knows how to rock many styles and outfits.
Whiles she’s making it big in the modelling scene, she’s often seen endorsing countless designer brands. Thanks to her impeccable taste, she’s a natural-born fashionista who is a pro at incorporating confidence into everything that she wears. Here are five ways to dress like her.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
