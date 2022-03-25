LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Tharnearng Kanyawee

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

In this edition, we have our eyes on Tharnearng Kanyawee, one of the most fashionable female celebs in Thailand, who has managed to capture our attention with her strong fashion choices. Best known for her lead roles in the Thai TV dramas including Hormones 3 and Senior Secret Love: My Lil Boy, Tharnearng Kanyawee has proven to be a queen who knows how to rock many styles and outfits.

Whiles she’s making it big in the modelling scene, she’s often seen endorsing countless designer brands. Thanks to her impeccable taste, she’s a natural-born fashionista who is a pro at incorporating confidence into everything that she wears. Here are five ways to dress like her.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]