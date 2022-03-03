LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Tor Thanapob

Embrace the simplicity of a white tee
Just like a decent haircut, a white t-shirt is an essential part of a gentlemen’s armour. Depending on your mix-and-match preference, it’s an inexpensive wardrobe essential that you can wear with almost everything. Plus, it makes a fabulous go-to piece for a quick style solution when you’re in a hurry, too.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]
Flaunt your calf muscles with casual shorts
Refresh your wardrobe staples as you welcome the summer with shorts. Let shorts be your closet staple this summer. Hot days serve that chance for you to show off those calf muscles, so find the ones that will truly become your best friend. Don’t be afraid to experiment with length and colour, too.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]
Turn up your look with a go-everywhere blazer
A good blazer isn’t just about a perfect blend of style and comfort. It’s a fuss-free and effortless layer that will take your fashion game up a notch. With the right colour combination, you’ll always look sophisticated and dressed to the occasion.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]
A cap adds both function and fashion to everyday wear
Caps are an awesome way to capture an effortlessly cool off-duty look. Whether you’re pairing this staple accessory with jeans, sneakers, or a hoodie, it’s an easy way to upgrade your casual wear instantly.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]
Never underestimate the power of black pants
There’s no need to worry about sacrificing your personal style with black pants. Pair them with a matching black top and coordinate your accessories and footwear for a monotone look. You’ll love the elevated classic style that you can get from this clothing item.
[Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we’re looking at one of the biggest stars in the Thai entertainment industry. It’s none other than Tor Thanapob, who made a debut as a teen actor through one of the country’s most successful teen dramas, Hormones. From there, he has risen to become a promising actor with notable achievements. Now, he’s also part of the cast in the talk-of-the-town film One for the Road by Bas Poonpiriya and Wong Kar Wai.
An actor, model, and singer, Tor Thanapob is always bursting at the seams with style. Although he keeps things simple and minimal, he nails every kind of look that he goes for. Here are 5 style cues to take from him.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we’re looking at one of the biggest stars in the Thai entertainment industry. It’s none other than Tor Thanapob, who made a debut as a teen actor through one of the country’s most successful teen dramas, Hormones. From there, he has risen to become a promising actor with notable achievements. Now, he’s also part of the cast in the talk-of-the-town film One for the Road by Bas Poonpiriya and Wong Kar Wai.
An actor, model, and singer, Tor Thanapob is always bursting at the seams with style. Although he keeps things simple and minimal, he nails every kind of look that he goes for. Here are 5 style cues to take from him.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanapob_lee]