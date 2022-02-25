Spice up your look with sunglasses
A great pair of sunglasses has the power to enhance your vibe. Incorporate this accessory into your look and all eyes will be on you.
[Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]
Switch up your weekend wear with white jeans
White jeans can be daunting. However, even the biggest denim addicts swap out their beloved blue jeans for a pair of white jeans and look totally rad in the process. They can be paired with almost any other colour and worn throughout the seasons.
[Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]
Get cosy with sweaters on cold days
Do you know how many outfits you can create with a single sweater? From elevated and playful, to a sporty look, you can easily get creative, as Win has proven many times.
[Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]
Invest in good oversized short-sleeved shirt
If you’re looking to take your off-duty fashion game to new heights, consider wearing an oversized short-sleeved shirt. Not only do they help you achieve that sophisticated look, but it also offers a more laid-back option to a formal shirt.
[Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]
White sneakers are your best friend
A perfect wardrobe essential to keep the Squid Game vibe going if you love this Netflix show. White sneakers pair perfectly with any outfit and are fabulous for everyday wear.
[Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Win Metawin
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we’re sticking to the ongoing hype of the F4 Thailand clique. Each member is charming and stylish in their own way, and after analysing Bright Vachirawit‘s style last time, we couldn’t miss doing a style anatomy for Win Metawin. He is already famous both locally and internationally, but he’s making it even bigger thanks to Thailand’s adaptation of ‘Boys Over Flowers.’
The Thai heartthrob has a very versatile sense of style. Just like his good friend, he knows how to captivate his fans with his aura and his fashion game always on point. Here are five ways you can dress like him.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]
