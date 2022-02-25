LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Win Metawin

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

In this edition, we’re sticking to the ongoing hype of the F4 Thailand clique. Each member is charming and stylish in their own way, and after analysing Bright Vachirawit‘s style last time, we couldn’t miss doing a style anatomy for Win Metawin. He is already famous both locally and internationally, but he’s making it even bigger thanks to Thailand’s adaptation of ‘Boys Over Flowers.’

The Thai heartthrob has a very versatile sense of style. Just like his good friend, he knows how to captivate his fans with his aura and his fashion game always on point. Here are five ways you can dress like him.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @winmetawin]