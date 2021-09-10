LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like ‘Yaya’ Urassaya Sperbund

Feminine dresses will make you look like a lady
Yaya loves a feminine frock, often sported pastel-coloured dresses with lace or floral detail. Keeping the accessories simple, the dresses speak for themselves and bring a youthful and kind aura to the look. Romantic and traditional, she sometimes switches things up by pairing a long voluminous skirt with a crop top, for a touch of contemporary.
Delicate crop tops can be powerful
Extending her love for romantic and delicate frills, Yaya likes to wear feminine crop tops, too. Often made from cotton with frill or lace detail, she keeps it playful by adding structure to the bust area. Be it through corset-style tops or extra short crops, pair these with wide-legged pants for a powerful play on silhouettes.
You’ll never go wrong with classic denim
Yaya knows that a classic pair of denim jeans and a white top can go a long way. It’s modern timelessness. Whether she’s tending to her house plants in denim overalls or she’s lounging with her pupper at home, jeans are a fool-proof option, and always look pretty effortlessly cool.
Wide sleeved blouses are the perfect balance between casual and serious
Yaya isn’t one for tight-fitting ensembles, but she does like to create shapes through her clothing. Her wide-sleeved blouses are a prime example wherein she gets playful with necklines and cuffs. This is a great way to add a bit of playfulness to serious blouses.
Length adds elegance
Yaya loves a long gown, whether it’s for casual or for formal occasions, and whether they’re loose-fitting or form-fitting. Often opting for bold colours or intricate designs, it’s a great way to show off a nice fabric or design. When you take a picture for the ‘gram, be sure to get the full look in the shot, too.
Bonus tip: nature is the best accessory
Yaya’s Instagram is filled with pictures of her enjoying nature, whether it’s walking in the grass or tending to her balcony garden. She proves that nature is the best accessory, and flowers in your hair will forever be a beautiful look.
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like 'Yaya' Urassaya Sperbund
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite celebrities and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite stars.
It’s hard not to love Urassaya Sperbund, or Yaya. The Thai-Norweigan actress and model shot to fame after starring in Duang Jai Akkanee, Game Rai Game Rak, and Torranee Ni Nee Krabi Krong, and later in Kleun Cheewit and The Crown Princess. These days, you can often spot her in the campaigns of world-famous fashion and lifestyle brands, and most notably as a Friend of Louis Vuitton.
Nevertheless, in her free time, Yaya comes across as very down to earth. Between a close relationship with her mother and a love for nature and house plants, this is reflected in her style, too. Feminine, delicate, and calming: here are 5 style cues (plus one bonus tip) for dressing like Yaya.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @urassayas/Instagram]
