LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like ‘Yaya’ Urassaya Sperbund

It’s hard not to love Urassaya Sperbund, or Yaya. The Thai-Norweigan actress and model shot to fame after starring in Duang Jai Akkanee, Game Rai Game Rak, and Torranee Ni Nee Krabi Krong, and later in Kleun Cheewit and The Crown Princess. These days, you can often spot her in the campaigns of world-famous fashion and lifestyle brands, and most notably as a Friend of Louis Vuitton.

Nevertheless, in her free time, Yaya comes across as very down to earth. Between a close relationship with her mother and a love for nature and house plants, this is reflected in her style, too. Feminine, delicate, and calming: here are 5 style cues (plus one bonus tip) for dressing like Yaya.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @urassayas/Instagram]