The lucky colour mask you should wear every day of the week in 2022

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s likely you’ve been seeing the viral social media posts pertaining to the lucky colour you should wear every day of the week.

On some days, some colours are better than others for love, money, or career. Wear the right colour on the right day, and you may find yourself in luck.

Auspicious, superstitious, or not, here, we present our own little guide to what lucky colour you should wear every day of the week this 2022. We’re presenting it through the most current must-have of the times: the face mask. Proceed with caution — take with a grain of salt — and happy dressing.

N.B. Always wear a medical and certified mask for extra safety. Masks displayed here are merely for fashion purposes.