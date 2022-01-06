Home > Style > Fashion > The lucky colour mask you should wear every day of the week in 2022
06 Jan 2022 05:53 PM

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s likely you’ve been seeing the viral social media posts pertaining to the lucky colour you should wear every day of the week.

On some days, some colours are better than others for love, money, or career. Wear the right colour on the right day, and you may find yourself in luck.

Auspicious, superstitious, or not, here, we present our own little guide to what lucky colour you should wear every day of the week this 2022. We’re presenting it through the most current must-have of the times: the face mask. Proceed with caution — take with a grain of salt — and happy dressing.

N.B. Always wear a medical and certified mask for extra safety. Masks displayed here are merely for fashion purposes.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Monday

For Career: Green
For Money: Orange
For Love: Blue
Avoid: Red

[Image Credit: Dua Lipa via @doraziopr/Instagram]

Shop this Kaze Face Mask here
Tuesday

For Career: Pink/red
For Money: Orange/black
For Love: Red/pink
Avoid: White

[Image Credit: @weartoworkstyle/Instagram]

Shop this Ile Face Mask Here
Wednesday

For Career: Orange
For Money: Dark blue
For Love: White
Avoid: Pink and red

[Image Credit: Kaze Origins]

Shop these Kaze Face Masks Here
Thursday

For Career: Dark to light blue
For Money: Red
For Love: Dark and light green
Avoid: Light purple

[Image Credit: Pomelo]

Shop this Tommy Hilfiger Face Mask here
Friday

For Career: Brown
For Money: Pink/Red
For Love: Light to dark orange
Avoid: Light purple

[Image Credit: Pomelo]

Shop this Pomelo Face Mask Here
Saturday

For Career: Brown
For Money: Red and blue
For Love: Pink
Avoid: Light and dark green

[Image Credit: Masq Masq]

Shop this masq face mask here
Sunday

For Career: Orange
For Money: Dark green
For Love: Grey
Avoid: Light to dark blue

[Image Credit: Kaze Origins]

Shop this Kaze face mask here
