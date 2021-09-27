Maison Kitsuné’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection is overflowing with energy

Maison Kitsuné presents their Fall/Winter 2021 collection to keep you warm and energetic throughout the fall and winter.

Maison Kitsuné is back with their studio’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, continuing their collaboration with guest designers. This time, two Belgian designers, Oriane Leclercq and Lucas Sponchiado take on the roles of artistic directors. Inspired by Paris by night, the collection is a series of light-heartedness and effervescence where playfulness and movement vibe together. Here’s a look at the collection.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Maison Kitsune]

Imbued with the brand’s roots, music is at the heart of this creative process. Also, an emphasis is placed on the visual presentation of the sound. Soundwave and equaliser are featured extensively throughout the collection, portraying the vibrations and movement of noise. The pieces explore the youthful energy of this new generation, playful layering styles as well as merging genres and code.

Besides the modern and comfortable wardrobe, Maison Kitsuné Fall/Winter 2021 collection exemplifies colourful fantasy. It’s a vital combination of graphic universes that are inclusive of prints of the soundtrack, neon stripes, or splashes of acid and pop. Moreover, there are various textures with matte contrasts and lustre that form a perfect and satisfying balance. From scarves to jumpers, every piece features vibrant shimmer and reflection that will brighten up the fall and winter looks.

Maison Kitsuné Fall/Winter 2021 collection is available to shop in Thailand at Maison Kitsuné & Café Kitsuné Pop-Up Store at Siam Paragon 1st floor and Maison Kitsuné at The Emquarter G Floor. Got some questions about the collection? Drop a message or shop online via Line at @Maisonkitsune_TH.