8 major fashion trends to look out for in 2022

We’re only 3 days into the new year, but we’re already curious about what we’ll be wearing soon. Here are the biggest fashion trends for 2022.

It’s 2022 and we can’t wait to start a whole new chapter of trends. Borrowing some from last year and modifying others from the Y2K generation, here are all the top fashion trends for 2022.

The new variants of the Covid-19 virus might have dampened our enthusiasm for holidays and going out but we’re not going to let it ruin our chances of having a fashionable year. Bored of our loungewear staples, we are now looking at trends we can imbibe into our wardrobes for 2022. The good news: the trend forecast is seeing a lot of repeaters like corsets, mini skirts and cut-outs. So rehash your wardrobe from the early 2000s to 2001 and shell out clothes that match the fashion trends for 2022.

Top fashion trends for 2022 to watch out for

1. Bold colour combos

Move over colour blocking because in 2022 we aren’t simply pairing two contrasting colours together we want the whole rainbow. Pairing multiple unexpected hues together to create a colour clash is the best way to make your outfits pop. Whether you’re opting for an athleisure look or for a party, bold colour combinations are the way to go.

2. Very Peri

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that Pantone’s predictions on colours have a way of making it to fashion charts. Pantone’s Colour of 2022, Very Peri is no different. Already on the runways of Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Valentino, shades of periwinkle are emerging everywhere. From lighter lilacs to more deep purples, the peri family is easy to don and pairs beautifully with many other colours.

3. Voluminous silhouettes

Go big or go home is our mantra when it comes to fashion trends for 2022. From balloon sleeved dresses to oversized shirts, we are turning up the volume this year. Borrowed from the 80s, the broad shoulders is a statement piece that attracts a lot of attention. Just make sure you keep the bottom streamlined and bags micro to make the most of this trend.

4. Regencycore

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will know that the Regency-era style popularised by the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ reigned supreme when it came to fashion trends in 2021. Think tight corsets, empire-style dresses, embellished headbands and long lace gloves. With the second season of the Netflix series returning this spring, it looks like Regencycore is sure to make its way into our wardrobes.

5. Catsuits

Not to be confused with adult sleepwear onesies, catsuits are one-piece bodysuits similar to the hot pink style worn by Kim Kardashian when she recently hosted Saturday Night Live. Often associated as an on-stage performance outfit, the catsuit is due to get its spot in 2022. Approved by everyone from Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, it’s catching on it’s all its neon and pop-coloured glory.

6. Low-rise bottoms

It’s a trend that we are treading on with bated breath. Yes, we understand the appeal of a ribbed torso but it’s also giving us early 2000s flashbacks we would like to forget. Either way, dipping below the belly button are low-slung cargo pants, denim and even micro skirts. Would you dare to bare in this fashion trend for 2022?

7. Bra Tops

In 2020 we ditched bras to embrace the new WFH attire while in 2021 we wholeheartedly embraced them as standalone alternatives to shirts or tops. Yes, in 2022 you can wear a bra top to work, gym, errands to a party and get away with it. Layered under power suits and paired with high-slit skirts, it’s a style that’s here to stay.

8. Unexpected cutouts

After a year of staying in, fashion celebrated by unleashing risque trends. Extreme cut-outs are one of them. From cross-body cutouts to side cuts, they are sexy, risky and ready to sizzle your 2022.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.