5 essential items to recreate Matalada’s outfits from ‘To the Moon and Back’

Matalada or To the Moon and Back, a Thai rom-com drama, soared to the number one spot on Netflix Thailand a few weeks ago, and has remained on the Top 10 since. Although the series just ended, it seems like people just can’t get over Matalada’s unique personalities and her boho chic outfits.

If you’re like us and you’ve had enough of all the everyday stress – the work, the traffic, the political situation – then it would take no time at all for you to fall in love with To the Moon and Back. This feel-good Thai series stars the main actors Jirayu “James” Tangsrisuk and Jarinporn “Toey” Joonkiat. The latter, who portrays the character Matalada, has been the highlight of the whole storyline with her bright, optimistic, and quirky personalities.

Her boho chic style is one of the components that make the image of Matalada so memorable. The main idea of her style is to feel comfortable in what you wear, so most of the fashion pieces are loose, in natural to vivid tones, and overall just look like a mix-and-match of everything.

Here are some of her key fashion pieces that we’re definitely adding to our carts.

5 essential items you need to nail Matalada’s outfits

Knitted net bags

A knitted net bag is the easiest item to start with. In fact, any knitted items could be great for the look. The knitted fabric’s soft texture and naturally draping structure gives out a natural, approachable impression.

Something lacy

Lace is a delicate fabric that is one of the key elements of boho chic. Whether a lace top, bottoms, or accessories, all will be great for the look as long as they’re in neutral colours like white, off-white, or pastel colours.

Maxi skirt

You have to agree that maxi skirts are among the most comfortable to wear. These lightweight items have a wavy design that could also remind you of a beach vibe. When it comes to colours and patterns, it’s actually up to you. Matalada is often spotted with colourful, flower-printed patterns, but a lace maxi skirt is also so pretty to wear.

Bead and stone accessories

When it comes to accessories, Matalada seems to have a ‘the more the better’ mindset. The boho chic style is all about that bead bracelets that you need to wear in bundles, never just a single piece. A bead or stone necklace and anklet also looks just as adorable.

Headband

A headband adds a sense of structure to Matalada’s wildly voluminous and wavy hair, and she loves wearing it throughout the show. There are several ways to style your headband, and a scarf can also be used in place of this. Alternatively, a crochet headscarf is convenient for those who have no idea how the headband works.