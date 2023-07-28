MCM Thailand’s latest campaign puts oversized bags in Bangkok landmarks

Ginormous MCM bags have been placed around Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks — or at least, virtually.

MCM recently launched its Maxi Monogram collection, and the brand has produced a creative campaign in Thailand. The bags have been spotted everywhere from Siam Square to China Town, and even on some of Bangkok’s most famous bridges.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: MCM Thailand]

The new MCM Monogram Collection pops up at landmarks around Bangkok

But first, let’s talk about this new collection. The Maxi Monogram collection was designed with a maximalist approach. This lineup introduces a modernised oversized version of MCM’s monogram, thereby accentuating its signature design: the MCM Viestos, the initials, and laurel wreaths.

Now, if their new collection takes on a maximalist design, it’s only fitting for their campaign to do this as well. If you check out MCM Thailand’s Instagram, their latest campaign is larger than life. The brand has surprised many of us as they’ve placed oversized versions of their Maxi Monogram bags around Bangkok. The first image started with them posting their Stark Backpack from the Maxi Monogram collection in Hua Lumphong Train Station, Bangkok. Other Bangkok locations the bags were placed were Rama VIII Bridge, China Town, Siam Square, and many more.

MCM’s new campaign is being received pretty well, pairing recognisable Bangkok locations with an artistic element. The photos even look realistic. For instance, the image with the Ottomar Weekender Bag even captures Bangkok’s pollution.

