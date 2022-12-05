10 famous Dior bags that exude timeless elegance and style

Crafted using the brand’s creativity and savoir-faire, iconic bags ranging from Lady Dior to Dior Book Tote, Christian Diors are immediate must-haves to upgrade any wardrobe.

The legendary designer’s very first couture house opened in Paris’ Tony Avenue Montaigne in October 1946 with an aim to help women discover their personal style through timeless designs. By 1949, the brand had garnered a cult following and had become one of the best fashion exports of France, desired by the entire world.

Purchasing a luxury handbag is a considerable investment and choosing a piece that retains its value and outlives seasons and trends is of utmost importance.

Many of the Dior designs from today are reiterations of the original bags that were sensationalised by famous personalities such as Diana, Princess of Wales in 1995 and Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. The statement bags embodied the idea of manifesting opulence to empower yourself, owning your true identity and expressing yourself through fashion.

From the Lady Dior Bag, sported by the K-pop group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, to the Dior Saddle bag carried by Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Hadid, along with Jessica Alba’s airport essential, the Dior Book Tote, there is no dearth of iconic Dior handbags to choose from.

If you’re looking to splurge on a statement designer bag that is sure to never go out of style, look no further.

[Hero and featured image: Dior/Instagram]

10 of the most coveted and timeless Dior bags