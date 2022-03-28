The 3 must-have fashion accessories for summer 2022

It’s time to go shopping for the summer. Here are the must-have summer accessories for 2022.

The arrival of spring is often synonymous with a wardrobe refresh. And while you may be already putting on your sunglasses more frequently, it is indeed the bucket hat, the cap, and the headband that are set to be the star accessories of the season. A host of fashion icons are rocking these three pieces, which, just a few years ago, were shunned and mocked.

Recent fashion shows have shown that fashion designers have already propelled our wardrobe into a new era. Gone are the tracksuits, replaced by more sophisticated, ultra sensual, and even extravagant pieces, signalling once and for all — let’s hope — a return to a normal life. This can also be seen in accessories, with unexpected, even surprising, creations on show at the biggest luxury houses, which have taken up the codes of the street — or even the campsite.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hailey Bieber via Instagram]

Must-have accessories for summer 2022

The bucket hat lives on

The final touch to the savvy camper’s wardrobe is the bucket hat, which made a remarkable comeback during the pandemic. Surprisingly, while some thought it was an ephemeral, micro-trend, the iconic headgear is now considered an essential accessory, in street-style circles as well as on the runway of the top fashion labels. Gucci, Fendi, and Chanel aren’t shy to slip some bucket hat — or cloche hat — models into their collections, making them available in fine materials such as raffia or silk, and transforming this once has-been accessory into a genuine must-have.

While rappers have long embraced this trend, influencers and fashion icons adopted the bucket hat when the accessory arrived on the catwalk. And they now swear by this very specific hat style for accessorising their on-trend outfits. Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna… all sport bucket hats as the ultimate in chic.

The return of the headband

Bossy Blair Waldorf, aka Leighton Meester in the series “Gossip Girl,” would undoubtedly be overjoyed to see the headband back in force on the fashion scene. Symbol of refinement, the star accessory of our childhood has made its way onto the catwalks of the top luxury labels during the latest fashion shows, such as at Dior, which kitted it out with pearls or made it look like a true piece of jewelry for an even more sophisticated, polished look.

For a cool retro look, ’90s fans can count on the zig-zag headband, which can be worn with both loose hair and a ponytail — the most coveted hairstyle of the season. No matter how you style it, the headband is bound to be present this season. In its latest report on new wedding trends, global search engine Stylight reported a more than 1,000% increase in clicks for pearl headbands, and 21% for headbands with built-in veils, showing a real interest in the accessory.

Pop culture triumphs with the cap

The cap has never been truly excluded from the fashion sphere, but until now it was only worn on rare occasions — for doing sports, yoga, or when you don’t want to be recognized by the public. The ultimate streetstyle accessory, the cap had not yet made it to the catwalk — with a few exceptions. That’s no longer the case today.

The latest collaboration between Gucci and adidas Originals is a clear example of how the trendy accessory is gaining in credibility. In the forefront? Caps, even double caps, galore. It’s a collection that will not go unnoticed, and should clearly raise the cap to the top of the star accessories of the summer.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.