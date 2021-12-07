10 must-have items as the weather gets cooler in Bangkok

Bangkok, it’s cold outside. Here are 10 must-have items every Bangkokian needs as the temperature finally (occasionally) drops below 27 degrees.
Between the upcoming festive season and our upcoming end-of-year travel plans, there are plenty of reasons to get dressed up this month. Our favourite of all? The cooler temperatures that miraculously come about towards the end of the year.
From outdoor dining that doesn’t end in a sweat fest over to to rooftop evenings that actually beg for a cute coverup, the cooler weather in Bangkok and beyond is definitely an instant mood booster for most city dwellers.
From furry slippers to cosy blankets, here are 10 essentials you may need during this time. Granted, the snow is not falling and we’re still very much living in a tropical climate, so consider this a very specific cold weather essentials list of sorts.
10 Bangkok cold weather essentials you need now
STORETS Charlotte Hoodie Set
Everybody needs a hoodie set to change into when they come home from a long day of being out in 25-degree weather. We love this piece by STORETS in a cream colour for an evening of Netflix (and maybe chill). Top tip? You can also wear this out instead of in. Embrace the cosy. Flaunt the cosy.
MLB Unisex Beanie
If you’re one for Grab Bike rides, this may be very useful, especially in the evenings. A beanie can work real wonders in making you feel warmer, especially when the harsh winds start to hit. We like this New York Yankees number in a mustard colour, very much suited to, say, eating a German bratwurst at your favourite Christmas market.
Ankis Fuzzy House Slippers
We get it, it’s cold. But it’s 25-degrees-cold and not fur-coat-cold, okay? For those who still want to embrace a little furriness anyway, opt for these super cute fuzzy house slippers. Especially for those who have cold stone floors, this can be a real saviour. The memory foam sole ensures extra comfort while the faux plush bunny fur ensures extra adorability.
Levi’s Pride Trucker Jacket
Winter in Bangkok is when the denim jackets come out, as they manage that perfect balance between warming and long-sleeved but also not overly hot. You can slip this on over a satin spaghetti strap at dinner. You can wear it over a dress for brunch. The options are fun and playful, and with this Levi’s Pride edition there’s a fun pop of colour (with a deeper meaning), too.
Gucci Eyewear Oversized Square-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate
In a lot of other countries, cold weather means spending more time indoors. In Bangkok, however, it means spending more time outdoors. For all those outdoor lunches, you’re going to need some snazzy shades to complete your look. We love this pair by Gucci, made from a tortoiseshell and black acetate and boasting oversized square frames. So much drama.
Pat McGrath Labs Lust Luxe Lip Balm
Okay, mistletoe hasn’t really made it to Bangkok, but just incase you were to kiss somewhere underneath it (maybe at a hiso Christmas party), you’re going to want soft lips. Enter this Pat McGrath lip balm that not only softens and soothes that pout, but comes in a very fancy packaging, too. Still looking for stocking stuffers? This could also be the one.
Sudtana Sacha Inchi Ginger & Turmeric Nourishing Facial Oil
The changing weather can take a toll on your skin, so ’tis also the season to take extra care of your face. A personal favourite, we’ve been loving this facial oil by natural Thai skincare brand Sudtana, made with sacha inchi seed oil, ginger root oil, and turmeric root oil. Through essential vitamins and minerals, the extra-virgin facial oil nourishes the skin beautifully for that fabulous festive glow we’ve all been seeking.
Lovivier Ceramic Nordic Coffee Mug
Whether it’s mulled wine, hot chocolate, warm tea, or just tequila, it’s always nice to have a nice drink when it’s cold outside. We’re sipping Thai chocolatier Siamaya’s Drinking Chocolate (THB 220) this winter, and doing it out of a very fashionable mug. Is there anything more Instagrammable than this Lovivier Ceramic Nordic Mug?
Warm Winter Fleece Blanket
It’s wild to think that we spend most of the year on top of our sheets or under veil-thin sheets, and that for maybe 7 days out of the whole year, we actually feel quite chilly. For those few days, a warm fleece blanket can be a god-send. We love this royal blue hue and soft inner lining as the perfect means to snooze in style.
Diptyque Baies Candle
Last on the list is a classic that never faults us. Diptyque’s Baies Candle is famously one of their most popular, and it’s not hard to see why. Combining the freshness of a rose bouquet with the sweetness of blackcurrant leaves, it’s the perfect combination of festive, light, and bright. This Bangkok winter, we’re pretending it’s our stylish fireplace and calling it a day.