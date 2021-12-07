10 must-have items as the weather gets cooler in Bangkok

Bangkok, it’s cold outside. Here are 10 must-have items every Bangkokian needs as the temperature finally (occasionally) drops below 27 degrees.

Between the upcoming festive season and our upcoming end-of-year travel plans, there are plenty of reasons to get dressed up this month. Our favourite of all? The cooler temperatures that miraculously come about towards the end of the year.

[Hero Image Credit: Levi’s]

From outdoor dining that doesn’t end in a sweat fest over to to rooftop evenings that actually beg for a cute coverup, the cooler weather in Bangkok and beyond is definitely an instant mood booster for most city dwellers.

From furry slippers to cosy blankets, here are 10 essentials you may need during this time. Granted, the snow is not falling and we’re still very much living in a tropical climate, so consider this a very specific cold weather essentials list of sorts.

10 Bangkok cold weather essentials you need now