10 must-have items as the weather gets cooler in Bangkok
07 Dec 2021 06:56 PM

10 must-have items as the weather gets cooler in Bangkok

10 must-have items as the weather gets cooler in Bangkok
10 must-have items as the weather gets cooler in Bangkok

Bangkok, it’s cold outside. Here are 10 must-have items every Bangkokian needs as the temperature finally (occasionally) drops below 27 degrees.

Between the upcoming festive season and our upcoming end-of-year travel plans, there are plenty of reasons to get dressed up this month. Our favourite of all? The cooler temperatures that miraculously come about towards the end of the year.

[Hero Image Credit: Levi’s]

From outdoor dining that doesn’t end in a sweat fest over to to rooftop evenings that actually beg for a cute coverup, the cooler weather in Bangkok and beyond is definitely an instant mood booster for most city dwellers.

From furry slippers to cosy blankets, here are 10 essentials you may need during this time. Granted, the snow is not falling and we’re still very much living in a tropical climate, so consider this a very specific cold weather essentials list of sorts.

10 Bangkok cold weather essentials you need now

Jump To / Table of Contents

A cosy hoodie set for staying in

1 /10

A cosy hoodie set for staying in

STORETS Charlotte Hoodie Set

Everybody needs a hoodie set to change into when they come home from a long day of being out in 25-degree weather. We love this piece by STORETS in a cream colour for an evening of Netflix (and maybe chill). Top tip? You can also wear this out instead of in. Embrace the cosy. Flaunt the cosy.

A cosy hoodie set for staying in
Price
THB 5950
shop now
A beanie for bad hair days and cold nights

2 /10

A beanie for bad hair days and cold nights

MLB Unisex Beanie

If you’re one for Grab Bike rides, this may be very useful, especially in the evenings. A beanie can work real wonders in making you feel warmer, especially when the harsh winds start to hit. We like this New York Yankees number in a mustard colour, very much suited to, say, eating a German bratwurst at your favourite Christmas market.

A beanie for bad hair days and cold nights
Price
THB 1488
shop now
A bit of fur (but not too much)

3 /10

A bit of fur (but not too much)

Ankis Fuzzy House Slippers

We get it, it’s cold. But it’s 25-degrees-cold and not fur-coat-cold, okay? For those who still want to embrace a little furriness anyway, opt for these super cute fuzzy house slippers. Especially for those who have cold stone floors, this can be a real saviour. The memory foam sole ensures extra comfort while the faux plush bunny fur ensures extra adorability.

A bit of fur (but not too much)
Price
THB 336
Shop now
A denim jacket

4 /10

A denim jacket

Levi’s Pride Trucker Jacket

Winter in Bangkok is when the denim jackets come out, as they manage that perfect balance between warming and long-sleeved but also not overly hot. You can slip this on over a satin spaghetti strap at dinner. You can wear it over a dress for brunch. The options are fun and playful, and with this Levi’s Pride edition there’s a fun pop of colour (with a deeper meaning), too.

A denim jacket
Price
THB 4190
Shop now
Sunglasses for lounging outdoors

5 /10

Sunglasses for lounging outdoors

Gucci Eyewear Oversized Square-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate

In a lot of other countries, cold weather means spending more time indoors. In Bangkok, however, it means spending more time outdoors. For all those outdoor lunches, you’re going to need some snazzy shades to complete your look. We love this pair by Gucci, made from a tortoiseshell and black acetate and boasting oversized square frames. So much drama.

Sunglasses for lounging outdoors
Price
Approx. THB 10,736
Shop now
Lip balm to prevent chapped lips

6 /10

Lip balm to prevent chapped lips

Pat McGrath Labs Lust Luxe Lip Balm

Okay, mistletoe hasn’t really made it to Bangkok, but just incase you were to kiss somewhere underneath it (maybe at a hiso Christmas party), you’re going to want soft lips. Enter this Pat McGrath lip balm that not only softens and soothes that pout, but comes in a very fancy packaging, too. Still looking for stocking stuffers? This could also be the one.

Lip balm to prevent chapped lips
Price
THB 1000
Shop now
A good face oil for dry skin

7 /10

A good face oil for dry skin

Sudtana Sacha Inchi Ginger & Turmeric Nourishing Facial Oil

The changing weather can take a toll on your skin, so ’tis also the season to take extra care of your face. A personal favourite, we’ve been loving this facial oil by natural Thai skincare brand Sudtana, made with sacha inchi seed oil, ginger root oil, and turmeric root oil. Through essential vitamins and minerals, the extra-virgin facial oil nourishes the skin beautifully for that fabulous festive glow we’ve all been seeking.

A good face oil for dry skin
Price
THB 1280
Shop now
Something comforting to sip on

8 /10

Something comforting to sip on

Lovivier Ceramic Nordic Coffee Mug

Whether it’s mulled wine, hot chocolate, warm tea, or just tequila, it’s always nice to have a nice drink when it’s cold outside. We’re sipping Thai chocolatier Siamaya’s Drinking Chocolate (THB 220) this winter, and doing it out of a very fashionable mug. Is there anything more Instagrammable than this Lovivier Ceramic Nordic Mug?

Something comforting to sip on
Price
THB 480
SHop now
Something comforting to slip under

9 /10

Something comforting to slip under

Warm Winter Fleece Blanket

It’s wild to think that we spend most of the year on top of our sheets or under veil-thin sheets, and that for maybe 7 days out of the whole year, we actually feel quite chilly. For those few days, a warm fleece blanket can be a god-send. We love this royal blue hue and soft inner lining as the perfect means to snooze in style.

Something comforting to slip under
Price
THB 1153
Shop now
A candle for cold winter ambience

10 /10

A candle for cold winter ambience

Diptyque Baies Candle

Last on the list is a classic that never faults us. Diptyque’s Baies Candle is famously one of their most popular, and it’s not hard to see why. Combining the freshness of a rose bouquet with the sweetness of blackcurrant leaves, it’s the perfect combination of festive, light, and bright. This Bangkok winter, we’re pretending it’s our stylish fireplace and calling it a day.

A candle for cold winter ambience
Price
THB 1600
Shop now
