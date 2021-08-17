The Naomi Osaka x Takashi Murakami collab is the biggest flex on court

We think the Naomi Osaka x Takashi Murakami collab may the coolest we’ve seen in a while.

You may know Naomi Osaka for being ace on the court, but the superstar tennis player is just as big a force to be reckoned with in the style department. Following her appointment as a Louis Vuitton ambassador and her campaign for the Nike x Sacai, the 23-year-old has been tapped for Yonex and Takashi Murakami’s latest project, and the result are tennis rackets and a matching bag that just might make her the most fashionable player today.

The collaboration with the prolific contemporary artist will feature the his iconic smiley face flowers throughout, this time in the form of pink sakura flowers. Her Yonex EZONE racket will come with a contrasting orange handle wrap, complete with her name emblazoned on the frame. The tennis backpack keeps the kawaii vibes strong with the same print, but look closely and you’ll spot a small bear holding one of his famous rainbow flowers.

If you’re a fan of the US Open, you’ll spot Osaka debut this very cheery collaboration at the end of the month. The set, unfortunately, will not be made available to the public. Instead, Osaka will auction a small number of racquets with all proceeds benefitting Play Academy with Naomi Osaka (PANO), an initiative that levels the playing field for girls by creating more inclusive play and sport environments.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.