The best new sneakers to level up this summer

From eco-friendly, luxury, dream collabs to lightweight sneakers, we bring you four best sneakers you can shop and rock this summer.

There’s nothing as versatile or fluid as sneakers. They’re comfortable, easy on the eyes, and just all around cool and trendy to boot. So as this summer officially approaches and we begin to change our wardrobe, so too must our sneakers.

Here are the new sneakers to level up this summer.

The best sneakers to shop this summer

Off-White x Nike Blazer Low

Can we imagine a better collab? Exclusively launched on 8 April at Off-White™, Emquartier, this special collaboration between the brainchild of Virgil Abloh and Nike draws inspiration from the iconic basketball, skateboarding, and trail running silhouettes that Virgil came across while digging in the Nike archives in Oregon.

The Blazer Low boasts a multi-disciplinary, multi-sport aesthetic – a central motif in Virgil Abloh’s body of work, and is reminiscent of the Nike Basketball shoes of the 1970s. This is also the first of many collaborations developed by Virgil Abloh with Nike due to release this year.

Shop the look here.

Valentino’s Open For a Change project

Here, two of the iconic Valentino sneakers — Open and Rockstud Untitled — are re-designed and re-dedicated in a spirit of open innovation with a more conscious-driven ethos. Created from the Maison’s desire to explore innovative materials and techniques for a greener future, the latest versions of the Open and Rockstud Untitled are for the first time experimenting with recycled and bio-based materials while maintaining the aesthetic and trademark motifs of the Maison.

The sneakers, as part of Valentino’s SS22 collection, represent a conscious, firm step on the path to a sustainable ethos. Available in a variety of different colourways, these models lay on a foundation of bio-based materials, employed as an alternative to leather produced from viscose and polyurethane of corn-derived polyols.

The sneakers are the first in line for the Maison’s latest project, the Valentino Garavani Open for a Change, whose symbol is a digitally printed green logo. The venture aims to merge the brand’s inherent creativity with its environmental priorities, culminating into two models of cruelty-free footwear with a fully traceable European supply chain, guaranteeing the highest standards of artisanal craftsmanship.

For more information, visit the Valentino Open For A Change page. Stay tuned for the collection launch in Thailand here.

Alexander McQueen’s Sprint Runner

Coming in multiple shades, the Sprint Runner sneakers feature an oversized runner sole, large flat laces, a padded heel counter and tongue with an Alexander McQueen signature. The sneakers come with an additional set of shoelaces.

The unique details of the shoes include a pieced and patched upper silhouette in white nappa leather featuring an embossed Seal logo on the side and an Alexander McQueen signature on the heel counter.

For more information, visit the website here.

Adidas Ultraboost 22

Yes, it is currently extremely hot outside, which means that owning a pair of lightweight, breathable sneakers is vital to ensure you’re comfortable and happy in the heat.

This is where Adidas’s Ultraboost 22s come in. With seven colours available in the line, it can definitely go with any outfit. The Ultraboost running shoes serve up comfort and responsiveness at every pace and distance. Designed specifically for women, this version comes with extra lugs on the outsole for a more centred transition. The adidas PRIMEKNIT upper includes foam around the heel to prevent blisters.

This shoe’s upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.

Shop the look now on Adidas Thailand.