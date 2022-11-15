facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Nike launches .SWOOSH this week, a new virtual marketplace
Nike launches .SWOOSH this week, a new virtual marketplace
Style
15 Nov 2022 05:30 PM

Nike launches .SWOOSH this week, a new virtual marketplace

Preeti Kulkarni

Nike has launched .SWOOSH in an effort to get a fashionable foot into the door of technology. The brand-new platform will give its customers a cutting-edge user experience via a Web3 platform.

The new initiative targets brand loyalists after the company’s acquisition of design studio RTFKT, which specialises in creating digital artefacts and converging the latest gaming tech in making collectables, in December 2021.

Led by Nike Virtual Studios, .SWOOSH will launch on 18 November, and registrations have already begun on 14 November. Access codes will be generated for select users and the first collection is set to be launched in January 2023.

Nike launches .SWOOSH

Nike launches SWOOSH
Image credit: Ryan Plomp/Unsplash

In a press statement, Ron Faris, Nike Virtual Studios general manager, says, “We are shaping a marketplace of the future with an accessible platform for the web3-curious.”

“In this new space, the .SWOOSH community and Nike can create, share, and benefit together,” he adds.

More about .SWOOSH

This will be a marketplace for Nike virtual creations, and blockchain-powered technology will be used to give a rightful space for everyone, from customers to athletes, to build and own designs.

Initially, this will be a closed platform with user access given to only a few brand loyalists who register. It will primarily be used to drop the NFT collection.

According to the release by Nike, the platform has been created for “Nike Members to learn about, collect and eventually help co-create virtual creations, which are typically interactive digital objects such as virtual shoes or jerseys.”

(Hero and Featured image credits: REVOLT/Unsplash)

Sneakers Nike
Nike launches .SWOOSH this week, a new virtual marketplace

Preeti Kulkarni

After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.