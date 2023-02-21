Nike and Nobu to release ‘Sushi Force 1’ sneakers

Japanese dining lovers are going to go insane for this. The widely loved Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will receive a special adaptation with Nobu restaurant, called the Sushi Force 1.

The classic sneakers loved by Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and many other international celebs, are getting a special remake in collaboration with Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu restaurant. In this co-design with Chris Stamp of Stampd clothing, the iconic ‘Triple White’ Air Force 1 is getting a ‘Beverly Hills Sushi Club’ logo on the heels and tongue tags, and the ‘SF-1’, ‘Stampd,’ and the chef’s surname, ‘Matsuhisa,’ printed on the shoelaces.

Nike and Nobu Team Up for the ‘Sushi Force 1’

Although the new model doesn’t include glaring changes, the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Sushi Force 1’ will predictably garner huge attention, especially given the growing number of Nike and Nobu fans.

The Sushi Force 1 will be sold at USD195 (approx. 6,724) on Sushi Club. The date is yet to be announced.

[Hero and featured image credit: @chrisstamp]