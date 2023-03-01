facebook
The Nike x Tiffany collab is coming to Thailand this March
The Nike x Tiffany collab is coming to Thailand this March
Style
01 Mar 2023 12:32 PM

Eric E. Surbano

Nike is collaborating with jewellery retailer Tiffany and Co. to give the iconic Air Force 1s a fresh new look—and it’s coming here to Thailand.

Fashion collabs result in peculiar items that either miss the mark or for some reason just completely work, and the Nike x Tiffany collab is certainly the latter. The sleek-looking sneakers packaged in a box that’s coloured in Tiffany’s iconic blue-green are a thing of beauty. Fortunately for us here in Thailand, it’s possible to actually get our hands on it as it’s set to drop this March.

The Nike x Tiffany Air Force 1 collab is dropping here in Thailand

nike tiffany thailand
Image credit: Nike

The Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 1837 sports an all-black motif accentuated by the Nike swoosh in Tiffany blue-green. The Tiffany logo is stitched in appropriate silver on the tongue while the iconic “AIR” logo can still be spotted slightly jutting out from the side of the midsole. 

nike tiffany thailand
Image credit: Nike

True to the classic Air Force 1 design, the bottom of the sneakers retain the circular patterns but also with a splash of that signature blue-green. To top it all off, there’s the small silver plate behind the heel that certifies each pair is legit, in case someone questions their authenticity.

nike tiffany thailand
Image credit: Nike

If you’re already anxious to get on yourself, good news: you’re not going to have to wait too long. The Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 1837 is available online on Nike’s website starting from March 7. It hasn’t officially been said that supplies are limited, but we’re betting that they probably are. If you want a pair, you better have THB14,200 handy. 

Sneakers Nike Tiffany and Co. Tiffany
Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
