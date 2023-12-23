Off-White honours Virgil Abloh with an HR-approved Pre-Fall 2024

The Off-White pre-fall 2024 collection is youthful, cool, and HR-approved.

Thanks to the talented creative director Ib Kamara, Off-White has left us in awe once again with their newest Pre-Fall 2024 collection. From Sierra Leone to London, Kamara has demonstrated that Off-White is poised for a comeback at Paris Fashion Week in February. The brand’s latest collection has fully embraced its core principles of “youthful luxury, playfulness, and street,” which were initially established by the founder Virgil Abloh in 2012.

[All images courtesy of Off-White™]

The inspiration behind the designs of these pieces came from Kamara’s trip to Japan, which gives this line-up quite the oriental feel through the pleated fabric and bra-overstitched hoodies. Whether it’s the head-to-toe all-floral outfit or the mix and matching that gives off NYC vibes, the Pre-Fall 2024 collection is saucy and unique.

Although the industry loves minimalism, Kamara maintains the brand’s streetwear roots by putting a touch of optimism and fun into it because “it’s very Off-White to deliver that twist.” This year’s campaign was taken in an office atmosphere to show that whether you’re getting dressed to walk on the street, go to work, or wait for a Zoom meeting, Off-White’s Pre-Fall collection is HR-approved and perfect for any time and any occasion.

For those interested, please add Off-White Thailand’s Line Official Account (@)offwhitebangkok. To contact their Siam Paragon Branch, M floor, please call 02-129-4530 or 02-003-6168 for The EmQuartier branch, M floor.