Onitsuka Tiger showcases the art of layering in its A/W 2023 collection

Onitsuka Tiger presents a contemporary new line, combining Japanese culture with urban aesthetics.

On February 22, 2023, Onitsuka Tiger presented its Autumn Winter 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week. With this year’s theme being “Urban Layering,” the brand pays homage to its home country’s culture of layering clothes. While maintaining playful spirits, the brand has shifted focus towards more urban aesthetics.

Thanks to the guidance and visionary flair of creative director Andrew Pompilio, the new line extracts the heart of Japanese tradition and infuses it with Onitsuka Tiger’s unique DNA. It also explores the act of wearing the Japanese kimono —comprised of garments of different weights, then enclosed with a wide belt, aided in the production of this collection.

[Hero and Featured Image from Onitsuka Tiger]

Onitsuka Tiger A/W 2023 runway

To celebrate the winter, we saw oversized coats of needle-punched crafted faux fur and tailored coats made of cosy melton on the runway. The voluminous, eye-catching mega anoraks are courtesy of a collaboration with Zanter. As for the bottoms, these were layered too. We saw quilted chiffon shorts over boxer shorts, with the last layer being trousers made from nylon and melton.

As “Urban Layering” is the theme, models wore lightweight quilted chiffon see-through shirts with visible padding over a tight-ribbed silhouette tank top. Paired on top were giant turtlenecks made of mohair-touch knit. Finishing the look was the brand’s close-fitting, almost downhill suit. The georgette and chiffon dresses have flowy silhouettes with embedded sash belts and drawstrings into the waist to emphasise femininity.

The Onitsuka Tiger A/W 2023 palette is minimal. Starting with black, it transits to shades of grey and beige with flashes of pumpkin orange.

Even the footwear was designed for the urban lifestyle. Onitsuka Tiger’s elegant light ankle and below-the-knee leather boots are fool-proof for the city. Also, the trainers evolved into outdoor-style shoes hybridised by partially hollowed soles. Branded on them is the new Onitsuka Tiger logo with bolder lettering in yellow and black.

Many well-known celebrities across the world joined the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show. Killing it in the front row in their off-the-runway pieces were Heart Evangelista, Tim Yap, LA Aguinaldo, Verniece Enciso, and Camille Co. Even the young Thai star, Gulf Kanawut, flew in to watch the brand unveil its cutting-edge pieces.

Check out the A/W 2023 key looks in the gallery below:

Incase you missed the show, you can also watch it here: