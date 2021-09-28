Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection takes you on a virtual fashion journey

Onitsuka Tiger presented their Spring/Summer 2022 collection in Milan with a short film titled ‘MILAN-TOKYO‘.

The Japanese brand, renowned for combining fashion and sports with its innovative savoir-faire, has returned to Milan Fashion Week to showcase its new collection. Besides retracing the brand’s heritage, Onitsuka Tiger enchanted us with the story of the virtual journey on the Milan-Tokyo route. Here’s a sneak peek at the voguish Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Onitsuka Tiger]

Onitsuka Tiger Spring/Summer 2022 collection remains deeply rooted in their fashion-meets-sports concept while celebrating the homage to the coming year of the tiger. A selection of beachwear features animal and geometric prints with contrasting colours for a bold accent. As for footwear, two never-seen-before sneaker models feature a printed sole and shoe upper that depicts a characteristic feline coat.

In addition, Onitsuka Tiger launched their Spring/Summer 2022 collection in a digital format during the Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by nostalgic Tokyo, it’s a digital fashion show that revives the energy of Asia’s fashion capital. It represents the soul of the brand and tells the concept of new luxury. That is, mixing casual with glamour to take your next spring and summer fashion game to the next level. Want to catch a glimpse? Watch the video below.