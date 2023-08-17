LSA Opinion: Are Birkenstocks cool now?

Ever since Kate McKinnon tried to pressure Margot Robbie into picking a brown Birkenstock Arizona over a pink stiletto, search volume for Birkenstocks has been through the roof. Whilst the German sandals have been quietly gaining popularity over the years — spotted on the likes of everyone from Gigi Hadid to the late Steve Jobs — Barbie has undeniably shot the shoe back into the conscious and the closets of the general public. But are Birkenstocks worth it? Unlike flat feet, are they cool now?

Birkenstock is a German shoe brand, dating back all the way to 1774. Almost 250 years later, and with countless models and collaborations to its name, it has now arguably become the most coveted and controversial sandal maker in the world. Much like Marmite in the foodie circle, it has divided the fashion crowd for years now. Where one side argued these shoes were too “ugly” to be fashionable, others said they were too “comfortable” not to wear. For a long time, it was an age-old battle between style and practicality, though now a new element has entered the chat: trend.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Birkenstock]

More impressive than the makeover in Princess Diaries, the perception of Birkenstocks has evolved quite quickly from healthcare-worker-uniform to supermodel-off-duty-staple. In fact, just last year, Yoox reported that the Birkenstock Boston sandal was its best-selling shoe of 2022, and at the time of writing, still garners over 190 million views on TikTok.

And the Birkenstock Boston isn’t even the one featured in the Barbie movie.

Throughout the 2020s, the Birkenstock brand has only gotten stronger, and its brief stint in Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic movie ever has only propelled it to even greater heights. It couldn’t have come at a better time, given that Birkenstock filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange at the beginning of July, valuing the brand at over a whopping USD 8 billion (that’s “million” with a “b”).

However that may progress, the buzz has pulled even the team at Lifestyle Asia Thailand to the table to discuss. Once the ugly duckling of fashionable footwear, are we at the brink of a sartorial shift? Who wears Birkenstocks? Who doesn’t? Are Birkenstocks worth it? And more importantly, are they cool now?

LSA Opinion: Are Birkenstocks cool now?

Yes. As of 2023, I feel like I still want to be seen wearing Birkenstocks, since they align with the branding I’m trying to build for myself. I think when they first entered Thailand years ago it was seen as the shoe for ‘hip’ or ‘indie’ niche people in the art world, but it has gotten more popular in the mainstream. Now it’s not too popular that you’ll be seen as a lame trend follower, but also not too irrelevant that no one would recognise it. So it’s in a good place. I’ve owned 3-4 pairs all my life, and, although they’re not the best choice during the rainy season, I never regret investing in them (the latest Oita cost me THB6,490, oh my god, and I still have three more instalments to pay).

—PC, Content Writer

At first, I thought Birkenstocks were the “Thai elephant pants” of footwear—plain and somewhat ridiculous in design. But just like those pants, they have an undeniable charm you can’t resist. Would I wear them to a media event? Maybe not. But their comfort? Unbeatable.

—PL, Features Editor

When weren’t they cool? I’ve always thought Birkenstocks were cool. They’re super comfy. My favourite one is the double strap.

—TC, Content Writer

Crocs over Birkenstocks any day. You can throw a stone in Siam Square and it will hit ten different teenagers wearing a Stussy t-shirt and a pair of Birkenstocks. Crocs, however, can slide into the “so bad, it’s camp” territory. Balenciaga is selling Crocs with high heels, and you know what they say: the higher the heel, the closer to God.

—VC, Content Writer

As a half-German, I have seen Birkenstocks in Frankfurt in the summer my whole life, and they never struck me as particularly stylish or important. They were the classic “sensible” German sandal. However, as a half-German, I also feel a huge sense of pride in seeing a German company become so successful. Yay for sensible things! I’ll admit I don’t own any Birkenstocks myself just yet, but if I see Kaia Gerber, Gwyneth Paltrow, or Jason Mamoa rock one more pair…

—LG, Creative Content Director

Ironically, I feel like I have no opinion on Birkenstocks because I’m not really aware of them. I mean, I know they exist. I just didn’t know they were such a fashion faux pas. What I do think is that they can’t be as bad as Crocs. I’d choose them over Crocs any day.

But I’m a Filipino, so classic flip-flops all the way for me.

—ES, Senior Writer