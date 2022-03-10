Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: The accessories that caught our attention

Held from 28 February to 8 March, we’ve seen new high-fashion trends and inspirations from the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) Fall/Winter 2022 that are perfect for incorporating into our wardrobes. Here are the bags, jewellery, and other accessories that caught our eye.

Even though such events in the fashion industry represent a glamorous escape from the mundane, this season of PFW was a solemn affair marked by the devastating Russia-Ukraine war, which was highlighted by some designers like Balenciaga to show solidarity with the war-stricken Ukrainians.

When it comes to new designs, the Paris Fashion Week presented an array of bags, shoes and jewellery trends, including ravishing thigh-high boots, platform shoes, mules and kitten heels, from luxury brands like Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, Christian Dior and Loewe. And we loved them.

We also spotted whimsical jewellery trends such as Off-White’s baseball cap with horns, ’80s-inspired chunky crystal jewellery and Saint Laurent’s statement bangle bracelets. To match the futuristic silhouettes and gracefully layered clothes, the Paris Fashion Week also gave us vibrant, statement leather ‘it’ bags from designers like Valentino to swoon over.

(Main image credit: Valentino/@maisonvalentino/Instagram)

The accessories from the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 that stood out to us

Loewe A/W 2022: Avant-garde footwear

Loewe’s creative director for this year’s Paris Fashion Week decided to take the flamboyant and provocative path by assembling vibrant pink hues and unconventional materials like shearling, latex and 3D-printed fibres. These materials were paired with surrealist silver heels featuring ankle-hugging giant bows made out of silver foil.

The latex, skin-tight silhouettes of the clothing were also coupled with obscure, balloon-shaped leather footwear, encasing the feet and ankles, along with other beaded embellishments.

Valentino: Statement bold colours and ‘it’ bags

Born out of the creative vision of director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Italian fashion house draped the runway in bright pink and fuchsia hues — the official Pantone fall colour named Pink PP. Valentino’s ‘it’ girl, Zendaya, was seen donning a tiny statement leather bag to add to her all-pink monochromatic attire.

Serving as a blank canvas in a way, the hero colour scheme was chosen to highlight the cutouts and tailoring of the outfits, with models showcasing the collection as well. It also featured all-black ensembles to beautifully contrast the pink.

Isabel Marant: Thigh-high boots and sequins

Bright colours and shimmering fabrics were gorgeously contrasted by subtle yet sensual leather over-the-knee boots. In the Paris Fashion Week F/W 2022, Isabel Marant put together raw fabrics like nylon and leather in contrast with the sparkle of sequins and super-relaxed, oversized outerwear.

The collection presents motifs inspired by Persian carpets and colours like neon orange and pink to pay a subtle tribute to 2000s fashion. It was coupled with statement colour-coordinated thigh-high boots.

Yves Saint Laurent: Stacked bangles, bold bracelets and rings

Visualised by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent was seen upping the accessory game by a few notches this year. The French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection showcased large statement jewellery pieces like stacked bangles, bracelets and cocktail rings in silver, black and chocolate brown, peppered with a bit of emerald green.

Complementing the androgenous wardrobe with an art déco-inspired style, the giant dark bangles beautifully pair with the square-shouldered coats, delicate sensual gowns and tuxedo suits.

Christian Dior: Futuristic, technology-driven accessories and footwear

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri blended futuristic aesthetics with graceful and traditional designs and paired them with modern accessories like white sunglasses, statement collars and rings. They showcased the delicate design of ornate elements such as gold-finish metal, pearls and lace. Dior’s characteristically feminine aesthetic is revitalised through technology and alternative materials.

Made in collaboration with D-Air Lab, technology-led research and innovation house, the contemporary collection also featured colourful elbow-length gloves, sporting the phrase ‘The Next Era’ to signify the marriage of advanced technology and fashion. We saw a state-of-the-art fusion of elements such as moulded airbags and glow-in-the-dark neon straps during the fashion show.

A beautiful amalgamation of sporty and elegant, the voluminous and layered pleats are complemented by the reinterpreted versions of the black patent pumps, which were originally designed for House by Roger Vivier. These pumps are paired with calf-length socks and techno straps, once again featuring the words ‘The Next Era’. The Zip Bowling Bag comes in matching beige shades to further enhance the ensemble.

Off-White: Over-the-top hats and headgear

One of the highlights of the fashion month was the runway show by streetwear fashion house Off-White, which took place on the opening night of the Paris Fashion Week. Graced by the presence of celebrities and models like Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford and daughter, Kaia Gerber, the brand etched the runway with their avant-garde hats, caps and headgear accompanied by couture gowns and oversized crystal jewellery.

Off-White honoured their late and legendary founder, Virgil Abloh, who tragically passed away last year, through their show titled ‘Spaceship Earth: an Imaginary Experience’. The brand showcased the last and final ready-to-wear collection the beloved designer had produced for the fashion house.

Acne Studios: Distressed boots in fabric and crystals

At the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022, luxury fashion house Acne Studios veered away from the conventional route, reinventing the term ‘refined’ in the world of high fashion. The runway show presented models donning distressed and imperfect boots rendered in knitwear and sporting holes adorned with crystals.

Redefining the concept of perfection, the collection proudly showed off distressed and partially repaired fabrics with exposed seams and hook-and-eye fastenings. We also saw denim handbags, relaxed and oversized silhouettes paired with padded house slippers in satin jacquard and over-the-knee biker boots and pumps.

Stella McCartney: Abstract wearable art

In her F/W 2022 collection, Stella McCartney showcases her abstract maximalist designs, which are inspired and dedicated to the work and life of iconic American artist Frank Stella. We saw eccentric shapes, colours and forms from his abstract and vibrant paintings and sculptures.

The clothes are complemented by colour-coordinated boots and handbags, with intricately woven straps. The collection boasts a fun, multicoloured palette taken from Frank Stella’s artworks and is fused with McCartney’s makeup-inspired hues and tones.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.