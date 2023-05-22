Peaches Active opens its first official store at Siam Center

Looking for stylish new athleisurewear? You’re in luck. Peaches Active has finally opened its first official store in Bangkok.

On May 13, 2023, the Thai athleisurewear brand Peaches Active opened its first official store at Siam Center. Founded by Prao Vikitsreth, a King’s College London graduate who majored in politics, this striking young lady aims to dismantle body politics through fashion. As the tenacious stigma of the female body is still heavily prevalent in Thailand and many other countries, Prao strives for inclusivity of all shapes and sizes in her brand. “Although I cannot speak for all body types, I try to engage with all figures, including plus-sized women, by actively listening to their views.”

From skirts and leggings, to booty shorts, zip-ups, and even swimwear, Peaches Active has been making a name for itself these past few years. Not only are their outfits fashionable, but they also make wearers feel sexy, confident, and comfortable due to their design and high-quality fabric. Peaches’ patented fabric ensure that customers will not have any sweat patches whilst working out since their activewear uses a specific material that wicks away moisture. With that, take a closer look below at what the first-ever Peaches Active store looks like.

Peaches Active is located at Siam Center, 979 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, on the 1st floor. For further information, please visit their website here.