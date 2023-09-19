The Phannapast and Uniqlo collab hits Bangkok stores this month

Inspired by the Japanese weather doll teru teru bozu, Phannapast brings her new character Rainbow Sue to life in her latest collaboration with Uniqlo.

The artist and designer Phannapast “Yoon” Taychamaythakool has recently unveiled her latest design for her collaboration with Uniqlo on her Instagram.

Phannapast and Uniqlo’s collab hits Bangkok this month

Taking inspiration from Japanese weather doll teru teru bozu, which roughly translates as “shine shine monk,” her new design Rainbow Sue for Uniqlo follows her distinctive style–think eye-popping pastel, wide-eyed weather doll with cotton-like rabbit ears.

“When life gives you rain, make rainbows, ” writes Yoon. “Meet Rainbow Sue as the rain repellent doll, bringing joy even on the gloomiest days and here to remind us that every day is worth celebrating, just like Uniqlo.”

While the details on the prices are currently unknown, Yoon wrote on her Instagram post that her latest design will be available at CentralWorld’s Uniqlo this 28 September.

After her collaboration with Gucci in 2016, Phannapast has churned out more artwork commissions with local brands–think the Peninsula Bangkok, Jim Thompson, and King Power–and international institutions like Bang and Olufsen, Sulwhasoo, and Instagram.

For more information about Phannapast’s recent collaboration, visit Uniqlo Thailand.