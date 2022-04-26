The Pomelo x Sabina sustainable collection is the fashion collab we needed this summer

What happens when two of Thailand’s leading women’s fashion brands join forces for a collaboration? A collection for the season, of course. Here’s what you need to know about the Pomelo x Sabina sustainable collection.

Pomelo and Sabina have recently announced the launch of the “Sabina Exclusive for Pomelo”, a special sustainable collection in honour of Earth Day.

The exclusive line-up, as part of the brands’ shared values in their commitment to drive change and deliver trendy yet conscious products for its customers, have debuted with a total of eight must-have sustainable looks.

Unlike the other eco-friendly fashion items out there, this collection emphasises on expanding beyond the usual realm of fashion – ranging from stylish shorts and crop tops to lingerie featuring eye-catching, one-of-a-kind daisy embroidery and eyelet details in pastel shades. They’re comfortable and casual, yet feminine and super stylish.

“The fashion industry is one of the key industries that have a significant impact on the environment. At Sabina, we want to take part in securing a sustainable future. We believe that this collaboration with Pomelo will be a key driver in establishing a stronger sustainability agenda within the industry,” said Pitcha “Maye” Thanalongkorn, Chief Marketing Officer at Sabina.

“With our extensive knowledge and experience in creating eco-friendly lingerie, we have initiated waste as the main material of our designs. To add to its specialty, the pieces of the collection were crafted from 100% organic cotton, 100% recycled polyester, and more, further minimising our fashion footprint.”

David Jou, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Pomelo Fashion, echoes the same sentiments.

“For the past 9 years, we have partnered with a wide range of brands to curate exclusive offerings and drive planet-friendly fashion-forward. ‘Down to Earth’ is Pomelo’s green umbrella-enterprise that incorporates all sustainable initiatives at Pomelo,” he said in a statement of the brand’s goal in being the region’s no. 1 fashion manufacturer. “By the end of 2022, new arrivals released under the Pomelo brand will feature 40% sustainable materials. We’re honoured to launch this new collection in partnership with Sabina on Earth Day under this enterprise to give our community more eco-conscious fashion options and strengthen our sustainable beliefs.”

The Sabina Exclusive for Pomelo collection will be available online at www.pomelofashion.com and the Pomelo App in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia from April 20, 2022. The collection will also be available at the Sabina stores in Thailand.