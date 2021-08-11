A first look at the Prada x Frank Ocean collaboration

It’s no secret that Frank Ocean has a big love for Prada.

In 2019, the singer famously showed up to the Met Gala in a Prada jacket, blatantly ignoring the campy theme to support the Italian luxury brand instead. It was a look that birthed a thousand memes, as well as a couple of other Prada moments: Ocean would later front GQ magazine in a Prada turtleneck, and then star in the label’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign.

And while he hasn’t written a song about the brand like he has for Nike and Chanel, Ocean has scored something bigger: a collaboration with Prada. At least, that much is hinted in the lookbook for his newly launched luxury jewellery label, Homer.

Among pictures of Ocean’s jewellery designs made from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds, the Homer catalogue also teased a couple of Prada bags (including a bucket bag) and anorak jackets — like the one Ocean wore to the Met Gala.

The collaboration was confirmed by the musician himself in his interview with Financial Times, which mentions “images of brightly coloured jackets with the Prada logo flash past – a forthcoming collaboration with his close friend Miuccia.”

In that interview, Ocean also professes to be a fan of the new Prada now helmed by both the eponymous designer and Raf Simons, whom Ocean has previously rapped about. “It’s a treat to see them play together and show us how they collaborate,” he says. “I have had more conversations with Miuccia than Raf. I find her really warm and sharp-witted. She is so open-minded. Nothing about her feels jaded.”

Channel Orange fans will likely show the same enthusiasm for the new Prada x Frank Ocean collaboration. Below, take a look at more teasers of the upcoming collection. Be sure to stay tuned to know when it finally drops.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.