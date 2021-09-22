Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection reimagines sandals in new bold colours

Proenza Schouler and Birkenstock put a modern spin on sandals from their latest Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collaboration.

Mix your favourite sandal with New York City high street fashion, and the result is an irresistible intersection of style and comfort. After their first crowd-pleasing sandal collaboration last year, we just couldn’t get enough. This time, Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler are back with another round of flashy sandals that preserve the much-loved design details from the first drop. Here’s a sneak peek at this unisex capsule collection.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Proenza Schouler]

Inspired by a combination of utilitarian and athletic footwear, these sandals are a rare meeting of form and functionality. Arizona and Milano silhouettes are executed in polished, Specchio calf leather, with a hook-and-loop closure in place of hardware buckles. Another standout feature is of course the industrial contrast topstitching. It adds a dash of cool and refines the classic Birkenstock sandals.

These slip-on-the-go shoes are available in several colours to help speak your style. Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection showcases iconic Proenza Schouler palettes with vibrant cobalt blue, rustic luggage burgundy, and elevated neutrals in black and ecru. This colour range intends to carry the wearer from later summer to early fall. Nonetheless, they pair perfectly with anything you wear and make you feel polished with a bit of an edge.

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection is available for grab at Club 21, Siam Discovery G Floor. For more information, drop your message via Line @Club21multilabel or call +66 2 021 2130.