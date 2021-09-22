Home > Style > Fashion > Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection reimagines sandals in new bold colours
Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection reimagines sandals in new bold colours
Style
22 Sep 2021 01:07 PM

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection reimagines sandals in new bold colours

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection reimagines sandals in new bold colours
Style
Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection reimagines sandals in new bold colours

Proenza Schouler and Birkenstock put a modern spin on sandals from their latest Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collaboration.

Mix your favourite sandal with New York City high street fashion, and the result is an irresistible intersection of style and comfort. After their first crowd-pleasing sandal collaboration last year, we just couldn’t get enough. This time, Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler are back with another round of flashy sandals that preserve the much-loved design details from the first drop. Here’s a sneak peek at this unisex capsule collection.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Proenza Schouler]

Image Credit: Proenza Schouler

Inspired by a combination of utilitarian and athletic footwear, these sandals are a rare meeting of form and functionality. Arizona and Milano silhouettes are executed in polished, Specchio calf leather, with a hook-and-loop closure in place of hardware buckles. Another standout feature is of course the industrial contrast topstitching. It adds a dash of cool and refines the classic Birkenstock sandals.

Image Credit: Proenza Schouler

These slip-on-the-go shoes are available in several colours to help speak your style. Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection showcases iconic Proenza Schouler palettes with vibrant cobalt blue, rustic luggage burgundy, and elevated neutrals in black and ecru. This colour range intends to carry the wearer from later summer to early fall. Nonetheless, they pair perfectly with anything you wear and make you feel polished with a bit of an edge.

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collection is available for grab at Club 21, Siam Discovery G Floor. For more information, drop your message via Line @Club21multilabel or call +66 2 021 2130.

Fashion Style Sandals Proenza Schouler Footwear Collaboration Birkenstock Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock
You might also like ...
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk