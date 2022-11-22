Be the very best with the Pokémon and Puma sneaker collab

Train yourself to be the champion as you leave your mum at home with a creepy professor with the new collab from Pokémon and Puma. Are you looking forward to get your hands on a pair?

Recently, news broke that Ash Ketchum, everyone’s favourite childhood hero from Pallet Town, has finally won the Pokémon Championship after 25 long years. For many of us, hearing about Ash’s victory felt like a personal win, given our sentimental attachment to the show. Well, if you are still feeling that nostalgia, and if happen to be a sneakerhead as well, then we’ve got some really exciting news for you — Pokemon has teamed up with Puma to launch a spiffy new sneaker collaboration.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pokemon/Twitter]

What to expect from the Puma and Pokemon sneaker collaboration

The collection, which dropped on November 12, features sneakers designed around some of the most popular Pokémon from Generation 1’s Kanto region. These include the starter Pokémon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, as well as Pokémon’s mascot Pikachu. There is also a really cool pair of purple sneakers designed around the ghost Pokémon Gengar.

However, Puma’s Pokemon shoes aren’t the only thing you’ll find in this collection. The brand is also offering T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, and caps as part of this exciting collection.

Image: Pokemon/@Pokemon/Instagram

What colours will the Puma and Pokemon sneakers come in?

The colours for the sneakers are based on the Pokémon they are designed around. So naturally, for the Fire type Pokémon Charmander, the sneakers are orange. Likewise, the Squirtle sneakers are blue, the Bulbasaur ones are green, and the Pikachu ones are a bright shade of yellow.

What is Pokemon?

An abbreviation for Pocket Monsters, Pokémon is a series of RPG video games developed by Nintendo and Game Freak. The first Pokémon games were launched in 1996 for the Game Boy Color. Since then, countless Pokémon games have been released, with the latest games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being released today and already receiving criticism for their glitchy graphics and gameplay. The Pokemon franchise also includes a popular animated series, trading cards, action figures, and toys.

check out the collection here