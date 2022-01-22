Ralph Lauren is re-imagining the polo shirt with a new-gen sustainable edition

Sustainability is taking over the world of fashion, and Ralph Lauren is no exception. The label presented its latest innovation at the Australian Open: a high performance Ralph Lauren polo shirt made from natural materials.

Thanks to a patented method, the American brand has managed to create a polo shirt from natural fabric that boasts similar performance to plastic-based synthetic fabrics, such as nylon, which are much more harmful to the environment.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ralph Lauren]

Essential performance garments with a sustainable twist

While sustainability is gradually taking over the world of fashion and luxury, it has also made some inroads into the world of sports in recent months. Here, we’re talking about high-performance garments with certain characteristics — such as breathability, quick-dry, waterproofing, comfort — that are essential for both amateur and high-level athletes. As such, it’s not surprising that the brand chose the Australian Open to unveil its next-generation polo shirt, combining high performance and sustainability for the first time.

The Clarus RLX polo shirt differs from its predecessors in that it introduces a much less polluting cotton-based performance material. This is made possible by a new patented method developed by the material science start-up Natural Fiber Welding, Inc., which involves transforming virgin and recycled cotton into enhanced cotton fibers with high-performance attributes. In other words, the material performs like conventional plastic-based synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon, but without the harmful effects they have on the planet.

Timelessness in modern times

“Ralph Lauren is known for timelessness — and for more than 50 years being timeless has meant both leaning into our heritage and fostering pioneering innovation. With the introduction of the RLX Clarus Polo Shirt, we are using our most iconic product as a canvas to launch an industry-changing and scalable textile technology — a high-performance apparel product that is created with natural fibers for the first time. We’re proud to build on the brand’s legacy of signature and authentic style, reinvented for the future,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren.

This is not the first sustainability innovation from the American brand. At the end of March 2021, Ralph Lauren launched Color on Demand, the first wastewater-free cotton dyeing system, before moving into clothing rentals with its The Lauren Look subscription service. With these commitments, the brand intends to expand its use of sustainable materials, but also to significantly reduce its waste.

Introduced at the Australian Open, the Clarus RLX polo shirt will then be offered for sale globally, with new styles and colors, as well as women’s models.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.