RIMOWA opens its newest boutique in Emporium

Where the legacy of craftsmanship meets modern technology— RIMOWA has expanded with a new boutique at Emporium.

Founded in 1898, RIMOWA , the high-end luggage and accessories brand, has grown in popularity throughout the past decades. Its stylish design, excellent quality, and smooth gliding are, without a doubt, why this German company is loved by many. With its five locations in Bangkok, RIMOWA has relocated one of its boutiques to further grow its business in Thailand.

[Hero & Feature Images Courtesy of RIMOWA]

The opening of RIMOWA

As RIMOWA unveiled its new store on March 29, 2023, many Thai celebrities joined to celebrate the grand opening. Jammy James, Supassra Thanachat, Kanawut Traipipattanapong, Tontawan Tantivejakul, and Maylada Susri all came to The Emporium Shopping Centre for RIMOWA’s opening. Although the German Maison first opened its doors in the mall in August 2020, the newly located boutique has many exciting features. Spanning over 105 square metres, shoppers will instantly recognise RIMOWA’s signature minimalistic aesthetics once they enter. The vibe inside is clean and bright with a touch of industrial elements.

From the iconic aluminium suitcases to the Never Still collection to the latest travelling gadgets, RIMOWA at The Emporium has it all. There is also a personalisation service. Buyers can customise the classic aluminium luggage or get a personalised RIMOWA leather tag created by the hot stamping machine. To complete the boutique’s atmosphere, at one of the shop’s corners is a wall full of RIMOWA stickers. Customers who purchase their products can also go to the customer service centre located at this franchise to make repairs.

RIMOWA STORE THE EMPORIUM, MF06, The Emporium Department Store M/F, 622 Sukhumvit 24 Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand. Store Contact: +662 664 8228. Business hours: 10:00 am. – 09:00 pm.