SANDRO brings back the ’70s with its 2023 Spring/Summer collection

Leading Paris fashion brand SANDRO unveils their 2023 Spring/Summer Collection inspired by urban hippie culture and their effortless spirit.

Founded in 1984, SANDRO has made a name for itself as a premium contemporary brand in the fashion industry. Luxurious but approachable, SANDRO’s timeless pieces redefine women’s and men’s clothing by putting a modern twist on classic apparel. As fashion is cyclical, elements and trends from the hippie subculture are returning to help jazz up wardrobes. With that, SANDRO has introduced their 2023 Spring/Summer collection. This new lineup fuses styles from the 1970s-1990s with today’s modern spice that gives off a “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” vibe.

[Hero and Feature Image credit: SANDRO]

SANDRO brings the ’70s back with its 2023 spring/summer collection

SANDRO WOMEN’s SS23

Inspired from the 1970s to the 2000s, SANDRO’s 2023 women’s collection is impeccable. Casual, chic, and cool, this women’s line is what everyone needs in their closet. SANDRO offers a fresh, upscale take on this vintage vision, ranging from cargo pants, short skirts and tops, fringed leather, and floral prints. Playing with many colours and different textures, these bold everyday pieces can be worn for any occasion. A reinvention of the classic crocheting technique also appears throughout the apparel as the 70s are at the forefront for inspiration. For example, the blue crocheted cut-out dress has been made with serious attention to detail. Radiating a groovy but contemporary feeling, this unique dress screams the 70s and flower power.

Feeling a bit androgynous? This collection has it all. Their wide jackets and blazers provoke a tomboyish spirit due to their colour choice and form. Yet, you can still make the outfit girly by pairing them with SANDRO’s cute tiny tank top or a bodycon dress.

SANDRO MEN’s SS23

The same inspiration goes for SANDRO’s 2023 Homme collection as we see that this line isn’t so macho man, yet still embodies masculinity. The brand plays with boundaries to show how men can wear clothing with a slight feminine touch and still be a man. Thereby, non-conformism of the usual gendered norms is prevalent throughout this line, which is why we adore this collection. The colourful pastel tops remind you of the hippie-free spirit, especially with the men’s handbag. Effortless yet still put together, the appeal of these pieces stems from their versatility and non-restrictive ways. Also, although they produce minimalistic clothing, you can still feel cool and polished, which puts us in awe.

The SS23 homme lookbook features many cosy rib knit hoodies and sweaters. However, the highlight of this collection is the Greco-Roman bust sculpture on their flowy shirts and jacket. Another excellent statement piece would be their leather jacket and lilac stonewashed denim button-down, perfect for throwing over any outfit.

Overall, our thoughts on this collection are that it is so carpe diem. By bringing these nostalgic trends back and merging them with classic modernism, SANDRO’s 2023 Spring/Summer collection will surely make a fashion statement this year.

For further information, visit SANDRO.