Savage X Maternity: Rihanna drops line of fashion-forward maternity wear

After her grand pregnancy announcement, businesswoman and occasional performer Rihanna releases her line of maternity wear.

It’s not surprising to hear that Rihanna is dabbling in the world of maternity wear. A mother of one with number two on the way, she had never shied away with a baby bump, sparking a message that those with a little one coming along can still feel confident and be mindful of their fashion just as well as when they’re not pregnant.

[Hero and featured image credit: savagexfenty/Instagram]

Rihanna drops line of fashion-forward maternity wear

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” says Rihanna. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Designed by Rihanna herself, the clothing line is named the “Savage X Maternity,” and covers new bralette styles and an oversized graphic tee. Prices start at $35 onwards, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

The new bralette comes in three distinct styles with a variety of colours, equipped with a nursing sling, adjustable front straps, and a set of nursing clasps. The back is easily adjustable to still be comfortable to wear throughout the period of the pregnancy, and each bralette is fully operable with one hand. It’s perfect in both fashion and function for those expecting.

The launch of the capsule line is met with glowing anticipation, with comments such as “this is why I will always buy everything from Rih! She understands EVERY assignment,” and “I’ll get pregnant just for this bra.”

It’s clear that the message is to empower women who are expecting. Being a parent does not mean you need to stay away from the spotlight, or at least, not anymore.

You can find more information at the Savage X Fenty website.