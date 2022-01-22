The best red underwear to wear this Chinese New Year 2022

There’s no better time than the new year to get yourself new red underwear. Just saying.

The legend of the red underwear goes as follows: there’s none, really. No outré scarlet-lettered scandal; no lovelorn lore that lives on. It’s just a convenient place to have the colour red close to your body. It’s the colour that’s crucial here, not the article of clothing. You can exchange red underwear for a red bracelet; red accessory. A belt! A hat! A little pin you keep tethered to a camisole! Anything you wouldn’t mind wearing every day, especially if the upcoming year is your benming nian (本命年). Tigers, listen up.

The ensuing popularity of the undergarment wielded as a vermillion vehicle lands as it typically does: on no-frills practicality. It’s simply an inconspicuous spot ripe for “outfit-repeating”, lest “outfit” be a clean pair of underwear, of course.

There is, however, one small, superstitious stipulation. The underwear in question — be it thong, bikini brief, boy-shorts, boxer trunks or something much more scandalous — must be bought, then gifted by someone else. No purchasing red underwear for yourself, please, unless you’re willing to settle for second-rate luck. Why risk it! If anything, it’d make for a fun Valentine’s Day gift, too.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: La Perla]

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

11 ways to get lucky in red underwear