The 6 best shoes to make it through the rainy season in Bangkok

Stay safe (and dry) in style during the rainy season in Bangkok.
One of the most difficult things to do is to find shoes that work in the rain. The rain usually ruins the chances of us putting on fancy shoes or even sneakers, as the heavy downpour and the puddles can destroy many of our favourite materials. But that doesn’t mean you need to go barefoot.
This rainy season, we’re not sacrificing our style, and you shouldn’t either. Make sure you stay bright even under this gloomy weather with these water- and puddle-proof shoes you can shop online.
Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals
Teva wants to be your partner in adventures. Survive the sudden rainstorm with the new Hurricane XLT2 Sandals. These open-toe sandals were born out of necessity to prevent sandals from floating downstream, making sure that the sandals are still practical and functional. They have a firm grip, and look pretty stylish, too.
Crocs Classics
Crocs are a classic. These shoes from the early 2000s are making a major comeback. They are being worn by more and more people today. The brand also has many exciting collaborations that have been released this year. Crocs make sure that you’re comfortable with every step that you take, while also being waterproof. Very important.
KEEN Zerraport II Sandals
Make sure you are safe even in slippery situations with the Keen sandals. These shoes are perfect for the rainy season, as they are designed with quick-dry adjustable webbing, closed-toe design, and go-everywhere traction. Funky, fun, and functional.
Buffollow Tekapo Strap on Sandals
This Thai brand offers its own version of open-toed sandals. Buffollow released their Songkran Collection 2021 earlier this year, and it is perfect for occasions that feature plenty of water — like Songkran or the rainy season. They have a lot of fun patterns to pair with all your outfits, too.
Havaianas Slim Logo Pop Up Sandals
It is an unspoken Bangkokian rule that every car owner must keep a pair of flip flops in their car for sudden rain storms. These are the pair that you need. With multiple different styles and colours, this Brazilian brand has been a flip flop sandal staple since the 1960s. You you will be sure to find one that fits your personality.
Villains SF Fur-Miracle Sandals
With the imposed locked down and the heavy rain showers, sometimes all we want to do is stay cuddled up in bed. However, staying in bed all day might not be the most productive use of our time. With Villains SF you can recreate the comfortability that your bed has to offer. Bring out your true diva with these fluffy pink slippers, and rock this rainy season.
