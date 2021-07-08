The best, fail-proof black sneakers that just go with everything

Much like all-white sneakers, black sneakers look extremely cool and go with almost everything and anything you wear. However, a perk they have above white sneakers is that they require less maintenance.
But do we really need to make the case for trainers that come in 50 shades of noir in 2021? If you’ve been keeping up with the latest sneaker releases, you’ll know that sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas are coming up with more monochrome or two-tone styles of their classic silhouettes. These simple trainers are a lot easier on the eyes than those “dynamic” colourways that we’ve long associated with the world of athleisure.
And sure, for a while those of you going for the whole minimal look may have been compelled to get a pair of white sneakers instead. But that look has been done to death. Today, there’s an array of clean, black sneakers that are just as versatile. You can wear them with jeans, with your back-to-work ensemble, or even to a fancy dinner if you opt for those sleek, leather kicks that pass for formal footwear. You won’t have to decide whether you’re going leave them dirty for a “worn-in” look; in fact, you won’t have to think much with black sneakers. Just put them on.
We’ve done even more of the math for you by rounding up the best black sneakers for men that you can shop today. Classic, and casual, these shoes are sure to become a much relied-upon staple in your day-to-day wardrobe. And we have an assortment to choose from, ranging from cult favourites to trendy designer sneakers. Check them out below.
Nike’s Air Force 1s need no introduction, but you might do a double take at how good the iconic sneakers look in black. They boast the same, springy Nike Air cushioning and stitched Swoosh logo, and they’re crafted from crisp leather like their white counterpart. But while the original AF1s are made to stand out, these sneakers suit a low-key look. And they never get dirty (not visibly so, anyway).
Puma’s Flex Renew trainers hit that sweet spot between sporty and stylish. Their breathable mesh uppers are complemented by sleek, synthetic leather overlays that accentuate the curves of the shoes. The firm EVA midsoles also provide stability and cushioning, whether you’re walking or running.
ASICS’s GEL-Quantum Infinity sneakers offer plenty of support both inside and out. You’ll feel comfort with each step thanks to the plush OrthoLite foam footbeds and ASICS’s signature GEL technology cushioning on the mid-soles. Style-wise, we dig the the gold accents and the Katakana lettering (it means “infinity”) that run along the heel of the shoes.
Stan Smiths have been spotted on everyone from Kanye West to Kendall Jenner, but not quite like this. Here, Adidas has reworked its cult sneakers with the eco-friendly, synthetic Primegreen leather in black. The rest of the shoes stay true to the original, from the perforated three-stripe branding to the graphic tongue on the front.
Consider the Chuck 70 as a revamp of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Stars. These Converse sneakers are fitted with sturdy canvas uppers, vulcanised rubber soles and cushy foam insoles with arch support, making them the most comfortable version of the classic design that you know and love. We probably don’t have to tell you how good they’ll look with your jeans, either.
If you love your chunky Alexander McQueen sneakers, you’ll absolutely obsess over them in this limited-edition colourway that’s only available on SSENSE. Featuring the same smooth calfskin leather construction and height-boosting transparent rubber soles, these shoes stand out with shiny gold branding across the tongue and the heel tabs. Get them before they sell out.