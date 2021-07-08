The best, fail-proof black sneakers that just go with everything

Much like all-white sneakers, black sneakers look extremely cool and go with almost everything and anything you wear. However, a perk they have above white sneakers is that they require less maintenance.

But do we really need to make the case for trainers that come in 50 shades of noir in 2021? If you’ve been keeping up with the latest sneaker releases, you’ll know that sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas are coming up with more monochrome or two-tone styles of their classic silhouettes. These simple trainers are a lot easier on the eyes than those “dynamic” colourways that we’ve long associated with the world of athleisure.

And sure, for a while those of you going for the whole minimal look may have been compelled to get a pair of white sneakers instead. But that look has been done to death. Today, there’s an array of clean, black sneakers that are just as versatile. You can wear them with jeans, with your back-to-work ensemble, or even to a fancy dinner if you opt for those sleek, leather kicks that pass for formal footwear. You won’t have to decide whether you’re going leave them dirty for a “worn-in” look; in fact, you won’t have to think much with black sneakers. Just put them on.

We’ve done even more of the math for you by rounding up the best black sneakers for men that you can shop today. Classic, and casual, these shoes are sure to become a much relied-upon staple in your day-to-day wardrobe. And we have an assortment to choose from, ranging from cult favourites to trendy designer sneakers. Check them out below.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Puma]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.