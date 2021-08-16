How men’s swim shorts became totally acceptable lockdown attire

Gone are the days where men reserved swim shorts for weekend getaways. We’re not going anywhere lately, and we’ve found that swim shorts have actually become a great lockdown look.

As we search high and wide for motivation to get us through this very long semi-lockdown period, we’ve also gone through various phases of dressing.

At first, we embraced not having to get dressed. Then, we embraced the mental health benefits of getting dressed. We looked to sportswear and athleisure, and we looked to trips to the supermarket as the perfect excuse to wear actual shoes. Yet whilst we all kind of agree that ugly sandals, bucket hats, and graphic tees are 100% lockdown beloveds, we’ve also recently noticed another trend: men’s swim shorts.

Whilst a woman could wear a bikini as a crop top or bra, it doesn’t hold realistic in a lockdown world. It’s not functional. It’s not comfortable. It’s not appropriate. Men’s swim shorts, however, make a lot of sense.

For one, they’re extremely comfortable to wear (the greatest priority at this time). They look somewhat dressy even if they aren’t dressy, because they’re a bit of a stretch away from regular jersey, cotton, or basketball shorts. They’re less pretentious than actual shorts (why dress like you have somewhere to go?), and they can be dressed up or down however you like.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that you would have loved to dress them up or down to go to the beach, but we have to compromise here.

Below, we’ve put together some of our favourite Thai brands that make men’s swim shorts. We’ve paired each item with a lockdown activity they’re best suited for, so consider your mornings in the sun, afternoons in the bed, and evenings on the couch well-styled.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: TIMO Trunks]