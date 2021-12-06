5 shearling bags to shop this winter as the weather gets cooler

Haven’t you heard? Shearling bags are the fluffy fashion trend everyone’s going for this winter, so up your winter fashion game with these five stylish shearling bags.
As the approaching winter season calls for fleece clothing and Uggs, it’s inevitable that our favourite accessories have also gotten to fluffy treatment. Enter: shearling bags.
Blame Bottega Veneta, which made a convincing case for the trend by launching plush iterations of its bestselling bags like Jodie and Arco. Blumarine, too, has tapped on our Y2K nostalgia through its bejewelled handbags in pastel hues, much like the ones we would have seen our favourite celebrities carry around in the 2000s. And let’s not forget that Rihanna has been pushing the furry fashion agenda for a while now.
Shearling bags are even more appealing now that they come in all silhouettes, from bucket bags to practical totes. Fashion brands are also offering them in a rainbow of colours — what better way to make your holiday party outfit pop? It’s the one winter-inspired trend that you can actually pull off in Thailand, so we don’t see why you shouldn’t embrace it. Literally — these bags can double as pillows on your next flight.
5 shearling bags to shop now:
You’ll look just like a 2000s princess with Blumarine’s fluffy tote, which even comes with a bejewelled ‘B’ logo on the front. Other bonus points: its lilac shade is one that’s currently trending, and if you buy it on Farfetch, you can get it for an additional 20% off thanks to the luxury retailer’s Black Friday sale.
Saint Laurent’s clutch is something we can see being toted on Gossip Girl: it is both fun with its hot pink hue, and luxe with its chevron quilting and signature YSL logo plaque. Wear it with your favourite party dress.
Bottega Veneta’s bestselling Jodie bag, loved by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, has a new look. The Italian luxury brand has swapped the It-bag’s signature intrecciato weave for a plush shearling exterior, dyed in a shade of purple that is sure to stand out.
Take the trend into the office with this roomy shopper tote from DKNY. Roomy interior and neutral colour aside, the bag also gets some points for being crafted from faux shearling. Shop it on Farfetch to get an additional 20% discount on checkout.
Heading out for a picnic? You’ll find this faux-shearling tote from swimwear brand MC2 Saint Barth very convenient, with its spacious interior and zipped compartments.