5 shearling bags to shop this winter as the weather gets cooler

Haven’t you heard? Shearling bags are the fluffy fashion trend everyone’s going for this winter, so up your winter fashion game with these five stylish shearling bags.

As the approaching winter season calls for fleece clothing and Uggs, it’s inevitable that our favourite accessories have also gotten to fluffy treatment. Enter: shearling bags.

Blame Bottega Veneta, which made a convincing case for the trend by launching plush iterations of its bestselling bags like Jodie and Arco. Blumarine, too, has tapped on our Y2K nostalgia through its bejewelled handbags in pastel hues, much like the ones we would have seen our favourite celebrities carry around in the 2000s. And let’s not forget that Rihanna has been pushing the furry fashion agenda for a while now.

Shearling bags are even more appealing now that they come in all silhouettes, from bucket bags to practical totes. Fashion brands are also offering them in a rainbow of colours — what better way to make your holiday party outfit pop? It’s the one winter-inspired trend that you can actually pull off in Thailand, so we don’t see why you shouldn’t embrace it. Literally — these bags can double as pillows on your next flight.

[Header photo credit: Christian Vierig / Getty Images]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

5 shearling bags to shop now: