6 Thai activewear brands to wear for your lockdown workout

Keeping yourself fit is not a lifestyle to show off, but a responsibility to maintain good health. However, this doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Here are 6 Thai activewear brands to keep you fit and fashionable.
Sometimes, all you need is just a little motivation to kickstart your workout, so nice-looking and quality activewear is a plus. Especially during this lockdown, it’ll turn your mood from boring work-from-home into a fun fit-from-home atmosphere. If you’re currently looking fresh and local sportswear, here’s a list of Thai activewear brands to check out.
Girlsnation is a Thai activewear brand that springs to mind when it comes to high-quality activewear that combines fashion and functionality. Their sportwear items feature quick-dry fabrics that provide fantastic support for more intense workouts. The Tulum Biker Shorts are a favourite, and come in many different colours, too.
[Image Credit: Girlsnation]
Wakingbee has long been a favourite amongst Thai influencers, and will boost your desire to break a sweat. They are designed to tend to women’s needs, as the sports bras come with removable bust pads, and the leggings feature body-sculpting technology to elongated and tone the legs. You can mix and match the colours to create your palettes, too.
[Image Crediti: Wakingbee]
Flexi Lexi Fitness offers a collection of activewear with fun designs to brighten up your workout. They’re crafted from soft and stretchy fabric, and they’re so comfortable that you won’t want to take them off after your workout. Founded by a Thai woman who has gained international acclaim with her brand, it’s extremely popular especially with mums because they have a matching kids’ collection, too.
[Image Credit: @fotosandra/Instagram via Flexi Lexi Fitness]
If bold colours are what you’re in search of, TA Active is for you. This Thai activewear brand uses an eco-friendly fabric that provides UV 50+ sun protection for your balcony or compound workouts. Our top pick is the Janie Mini Skirt, as it features undershorts with a hidden handy pocket for movability.
[Image Credit: TA Active]
Focusing largely on swimwear but some activewear as well, V Activewear knows how to keep it classy yet minimal. You’ll love the shape-contouring effect of the Black Crop Sleeve and the Leggings. A very fashionable choice.
[Image Credit: V Activewear]
Prefer wearing earth tones over stark colours? You have to check out the Basic Jenim Collection from Jenim Sports. Besides their sports bra that is designed to accentuate your curves, the legging comes in a high waist to keep your abs in control. What’s more, this collection is available in five colours to complement every skin tone too.
[Image Credit: Jenim Sports]