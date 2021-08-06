6 Thai activewear brands to wear for your lockdown workout

Keeping yourself fit is not a lifestyle to show off, but a responsibility to maintain good health. However, this doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Here are 6 Thai activewear brands to keep you fit and fashionable.

Sometimes, all you need is just a little motivation to kickstart your workout, so nice-looking and quality activewear is a plus. Especially during this lockdown, it’ll turn your mood from boring work-from-home into a fun fit-from-home atmosphere. If you’re currently looking fresh and local sportswear, here’s a list of Thai activewear brands to check out.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: TA Active]