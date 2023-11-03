Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS joins forces with Swarovski for the sparkliest collection

Exciting news for the fashion realm today, as Kim Kardashian’s fashion monolith SKIMS joins hands with Swarovski for the brilliant, celestially glamorous collection.

With SKIMS’ valuation casting a long shadow at an impressive $4 million, and a trail of game-changing alliances already in its wake, this latest expedition into uncharted territory promises to redraw the constellations of high-end fashion.

SKIMS and Swarovski join forces to release its sparkliest collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SWAROVSKI (@swarovski)

The exclusive collection birthed from this celestial union is a love letter to Kim’s well-known affinity for all things that shimmer and shine. It’s a treasure trove of silver and chunky crystal jewellery, body chains, and SKIMS’s signature body-accentuating dresses, intimates, and bodysuits.

Each piece is an intricate constellation, painstakingly mapped out in crystals, twinkling with glamour and sophistication. Giovanna Engelbert, the guiding star at Swarovski since 2016, paints this collection as a magical fusion of both brands’ distinctive elements. The inspiration, she confides, is drawn from her Millenia jewellery collections, as timeless as the stars themselves.

The campaign that unveils this collection is a breathtaking tableau. It captures Kim Kardashian as a luminous celestial body, orbited by a constellation of women, each elegantly garbed in these crystal-embellished SKIMS. The spectacle is a tribute to beauty, power, and the craftsmanship that has gone into weaving each piece of this star-studded collection.

Engelbert’s tenure at Swarovski has been a transformative odyssey. She has successfully steered the brand from the familiar shores of traditional commercial jewellery into the vast, unexplored expanses of modern luxurious lifestyle branding.

This collaboration with SKIMS is another beacon in this voyage, aligning perfectly with the brand’s reimagined identity. Engelbert underscores the shared ethos of empowerment and self-expression that both brands exemplify, making this collaboration a harmonious and organic fusion of visions.

The SKIMS x Swarovski collection launches globally on 7 November 2023. The body jewellery, as brilliant as far-off galaxies, will be available in both Swarovski’s physical and online stores. The shimmering bodysuits and dresses, on the other hand, will exclusively be sold on their website here.

(Hero and feature images credit: Swarovski Malaysia)