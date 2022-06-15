Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as latest brand ambassador

South Korean Premier League footballer Son Heung-min has now become the latest brand ambassador to join the Burberry roster.

The Tottenham Hotspur and captain of the South Korean national football team and the British fashion house have both announced the news on Instagram, much to great excitement from the public.

“Being an athlete from the Premier League, it’s my honour to partner with a brand so rich in British heritage,” Son said in the post.

“I love Burberry’s strive for imagination and innovation which has been deeply inherited in its history, which are values that I champion,” he added.

Here’s all we know about Burberry and Son Heung-min partnership

‘A tale of having big dreams’

Son plays for the English Premier League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur as a forward.

He scored 23 goals in the 2021-22 EPL season to co-win the Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. The achievement means that the 29-year-old South Korean is the first Asian player in any of the five major European football leagues to do so.

Noting his on-field success, Burberry expressed pride in partnering with Son.

“Son Heung-min’s career is a tale of having big dreams and working passionately towards them. Reflecting Burberry’s belief in opening spaces and unlocking the power of imagination to push boundaries, we welcome Son Heung-min to the Burberry Family,” the company said.

Although the details of their association and the duration of the ambassadorship were not revealed, Burberry shared photos showing Son in pieces from the label’s pre-Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

For Son, Burberry is the latest brand in his endorsement bag. He became TUMI’s newest brand ambassador in February 2022. He also advertises for Adidas and has held deals with Gillette and Cartier.

Son’s unveiling as the brand ambassador of a major fashion house comes close on the heels of Gucci signing Manchester City player Jack Grealish as their face and Dior getting Paris Saint-Germain’s French world champion Kylian Mbappé on board.

A meteoric rise with Spurs

Son joined Spurs in 2015 following a transfer from top-tier German football club Bayer Leverkusen. He has since played in 325 matches across all tournaments for Spurs, scoring 131 goals and recording 74 assists.

He is also the fastest player in EPL history to score 85 goals.

The star footballer will play for Spurs till June 2025, following a four-year contract extension he signed in 2021.

Outside of his achievements for the club, Son has also performed brilliantly for the national side. He helped South Korea win the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

A seven-time winner of the Best Footballer in Asia award, Son was honoured with the Cheongnyong medal, South Korea’s highest sporting recognition, by President Yoon Suk-yeol in June 2022 following his EPL Golden Boot win.

