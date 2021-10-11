Home > Style > Fashion > Songs that inspired the ‘Gucci 100 Collection’
Songs that inspired the 'Gucci 100 Collection'
11 Oct 2021

Natasha Sethi
Gucci celebrates its centennial by bringing fashion and music together, launching a collection inspired by songs with the word ‘Gucci’ in it. 

Can you believe Gucci has been around for 100 years now? Consequently, the world-renowned fashion house is celebrating its centennial by bringing two universal languages together: the language of clothing as an expression of personal identity and the language of music that recalls a collective memory. 

A co-mingling of fashion and music, the Gucci 100 collection reflects on a century of heritage, creating a side-by-side tribute to both past and present exploring the notorious fashion label’s impact on pop culture over the last century. According to Italian-born music data company Musixmatch, in the entirety of the music world, the word ‘Gucci’ has been mentioned in 22,705 songs that were produced over the last 100 years, dating back to 1921. 

In commemoration of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, we’ve compiled ten songs that either have the word ‘Gucci’ in the title or in the song, and the lyrics of each song mentioning the brand. Out of these ten songs, Gucci’s ready-to-wear products feature verses from three songs: The R, You Got Good Taste, F*** Me Pumps. To all the Gucci gangs out there, this one’s for you. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Gucci]

‘Gucci Gang’ by Lil Pump
1
‘Gucci Gang’ by Lil Pump

Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘Gucci Gang’ by Lil Pump
Genre
Rap, Hip-hop
‘You Got Good Taste’ by The Cramps
2
‘You Got Good Taste’ by The Cramps

Anything we should know about your change? (This one’s dedicated to all you Gucci bag carriers out there, it’s called “You Got Good Taste!”)

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘You Got Good Taste’ by The Cramps
Genre
Rock
‘F*** Me Pumps’ by Amy Winehouse
3
‘F*** Me Pumps’ by Amy Winehouse

And the men notice you with your Gucci bag crew, can’t tell who he’s lookin’ to 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘F*** Me Pumps’ by Amy Winehouse
Genre
R&B, soul, pop
‘ICY GRL’ by Saweetie
4
‘ICY GRL’ by Saweetie

Keep my hands clean got some hitta’s moving shiesty, ask me if I’m rollin’ with some Gucci b**** I might be 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘ICY GRL’ by Saweetie
Genre
Rap, hip-hop
‘Do You Know What Time It Is?’ by Kool Moe Dee
5
‘Do You Know What Time It Is?’ by Kool Moe Dee

Put your Gucci watch on and synchronise the time, and let’s rock 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘Do You Know What Time It Is?’ by Kool Moe Dee
Genre
Rock
‘Fu-Gee-La’ by Fugees
6
‘Fu-Gee-La’ by Fugees

Bust rap toons on flat spoons, take no shorts like poon poon’s, see hoochies pop coochies, for Gucci’s and Lucci 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘Fu-Gee-La’ by Fugees
Genre
Hip-hop, pop, reggae
‘The R’ by Eric B. and Rakim
7
‘The R’ by Eric B. and Rakim

Music is mine, Gucci seats reclined 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘The R’ by Eric B. and Rakim
Genre
Hip-hop
‘I’m Gucci’ by Migos
8
‘I’m Gucci’ by Migos

Gucci slippers in the spring time, Gucci boots in the winter time 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘I’m Gucci’ by Migos
Genre
Rap, hip-hop
‘Gucci’ by Jessi
9
‘Gucci’ by Jessi

And I feel like Gucci, I feel like Gucci yeah, I feel like Gucci baby, I feel like Gucci, I feel like Gucci baby 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘Gucci’ by Jessi
Genre
K-pop, rap, hip-hop
‘Gucci on My Bag’ by Mier
10
‘Gucci on My Bag’ by Mier

Water on my feet and Gucci on my bag 

[Image credit: Musixmatch]

‘Gucci on My Bag’ by Mier
Genre
House
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

