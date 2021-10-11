Songs that inspired the ‘Gucci 100 Collection’

Gucci celebrates its centennial by bringing fashion and music together, launching a collection inspired by songs with the word ‘Gucci’ in it.

Can you believe Gucci has been around for 100 years now? Consequently, the world-renowned fashion house is celebrating its centennial by bringing two universal languages together: the language of clothing as an expression of personal identity and the language of music that recalls a collective memory.

A co-mingling of fashion and music, the Gucci 100 collection reflects on a century of heritage, creating a side-by-side tribute to both past and present exploring the notorious fashion label’s impact on pop culture over the last century. According to Italian-born music data company Musixmatch, in the entirety of the music world, the word ‘Gucci’ has been mentioned in 22,705 songs that were produced over the last 100 years, dating back to 1921.

In commemoration of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, we’ve compiled ten songs that either have the word ‘Gucci’ in the title or in the song, and the lyrics of each song mentioning the brand. Out of these ten songs, Gucci’s ready-to-wear products feature verses from three songs: The R, You Got Good Taste, F*** Me Pumps. To all the Gucci gangs out there, this one’s for you.

