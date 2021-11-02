Home > Style > Fashion > Are we ready for stiletto Crocs? Balenciaga seems to think so
02 Nov 2021 03:00 PM

Balenciaga is quite literally elevating Crocs, by launching a series of Stiletto Crocs. Are you ready for them?

The new silhouettes — named Crocs Boots and Crocs Madame (get it?) — are even more bizarre than the last drop of platform shoes, but yet still manage to perfectly encapsulate both brands’ identities. Their outlandish aesthetics were brought to life with a campaign by mixed media artists Anna Uddenberg and Kristina Nagel, who used contorted body parts, repurposed fashion items and more Crocs to create a world described as “combining the alien with the familiar”.

[All images courtesy of Balenciaga]

Both custom sculptures were staged and photographed by Nagel on the streets of Berlin, but if you were hoping to see them in person, you’ll have to make your way to the Balenciaga boutiques on London’s Sloane Street and New York’s Madison Square.

A closer look at the Balenciaga Crocs 2.0 collection

Shop the collection online here.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

