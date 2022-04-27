facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Milli Danupa
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Milli Danupa
Style
27 Apr 2022 11:56 AM

LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Milli Danupa

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Milli Danupa
Style
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style cues to take from Milli Danupa

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

In this edition, we’re looking at the talk-of-the-town Thai rapper who recently stepped into the global spotlight and creating a ‘Thai soft power’ phenomenon over food. In case you’re unfamiliar with Milli Danupa, she’s the first-ever Thai solo artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Her energetic performance and the iconic scene where she eats Thai mango sticky rice on stage instantly ignited international interest and shot to the top of Thailand’s Twitter feeds. It turned the all-time favourite Thai dessert into an overnight sensation and caused it to be sold out at many shops in Thailand in the following days. Not only is Milli highly praised for promoting Thai culture, but the cultural Promotion Department has also taken a strategic step to propose Thai mango sticky rice to be included on the list of Thailand’s UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.

Somebody with such musical and cultural talent, then, must also have a strong sense of style. Milli Danupa is always big and bold with a fresh look. Her sense of style is as versatile as her rapping talent, and from miniskirts to black sneakers, here are five style cues to take from her.

[Hero and Featured image Credit: Instagram @phuckitol]

 

Lace-up in style with black sneakers

Image Credit: Instagram @@phuckitol

Don’t limit yourself to just white or bright-coloured sneakers. Every woman’s closet needs to include the black colour for a reason. Whether you wear them to dress up your shorts or add a sporty twist to a skirt, black sneakers can easily provide comfort and coolness to any outfit.

 

Pleated mini skirts are always a cute look

Image Credit: Instagram @phuckitol

Pleated mini skirts are the way to go if you want to dress like a Korean. They give you the power to play with proportions as the pleats on a skirt can be very slimming. Tuck your top in or out of the skirt, and pair with sneakers for a very cool look.

 

Invest in a good oversized hoodie

milli danupa
Image Credit: Instagram @phuckitol

There’s nothing comfier than putting on a hoodie on cold days. Regardless of the colour and pattern, pick the one that is a few sizes larger than what you normally wear and finish the outfit with your favourite shoes and bag for a stylish streetwear look.

 

An oversized tee is your best friend

milli danupa
Image Credit: Instagram @phuckitol

A versatile wardrobe piece that you can certainly count on anytime you need comfort without compromising on style. Depending on your mix-and-match preference, it’s an inexpensive wardrobe essential that you can wear with almost anything. Plus, an oversized t-shirt makes a fabulous go-to piece for a quick style solution when you’re in a hurry (or just running errands), too.

 

Dare to bare your bikini tops even outside the beach

milli danupa
Image Credit: Instagram @phuckitol

Bikinis aren’t just meant to be worn at beaches. Especially bikini tops make a perfect combo with any type of pant. A little more daring than regular crop tops, they’re sure to earn you some serious style points while making you the centre of attention.

Fashion Style People mango sticky rice LSA Style Anatomy coachella 2022
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.