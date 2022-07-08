LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Note Panayanggool

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.

As we cross that mid-year mark with the arrival of July, we couldn’t possibly pass up on the chance to delve into the wardrobe of our latest digital cover star — the ever-talented queen of edgy-cool, Note Panayanggool.

As we get to know the beloved musician, artist, and environmental conservationist, we decode some of Note’s favourite looks for an exclusive glimpse into her personal style. From her love for fisherman pants to her timepiece of choice, swipe ahead for our style anatomy of the buzzing influencer and creative.